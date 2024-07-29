Tech Mahindra Positioned as a Service Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ Contact Center Outsourcing Services by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Contact Center Outsourcing Services vendors.

Tech Mahindra, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of service excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India , July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, as the 2024 service leader in the SPARK Matrix: Contact Center Outsourcing Services (CCOS), 2024.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading service vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Abhinav Das, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Tech Mahindra emerges in the CCOS market as a prominent player with its strategic emphasis on innovation and digital transformation. Through its Navixus™ business unit, the company offers a 360° digital transformation suite designed to tackle complex challenges in customer engagement and business processes. Additionally, Tech Mahindra's proactive R&D efforts via Makers Lab and its commitment to preserving Indian languages with Project Indus reflect a forward-thinking approach."

"Strategic acquisitions and launches such as Populii have further improved its capabilities in delivering comprehensive digital customer experience services. These elements collectively enhance Tech Mahindra's ability to meet diverse client needs and adapt to evolving market demands." adds Abhinav.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, "Being recognized as a service leader in the SPARK Matrix™ for Contact Center Outsourcing Services 2024 reflects Tech Mahindra's relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. Our Navixus™ digital transformation suite and TechM amplifAI 0→∞ artificial intelligence suite allows us to deliver scale at speed, setting new benchmarks in customer experience. By focusing on blending cutting-edge technology with deep customer insights and enhanced operational efficiency, we solidify our position as a prominent player in a rapidly evolving market."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Contact center outsourcing services (CCOS) as the strategic business practice of engaging with the third-party service providers to manage and optimize customer interactions across multiple communication channels including phone and VOIP calls, emails, social media platforms, chatbots, and live chat. The service providers such as Tech Mahindra are responsible for the operational efficiency, resources management, and technological infrastructure maintenance required to deliver superior customer service. This includes telephony systems, customer relationship management (CRM) software, workforce management tools, and comprehensive reporting mechanisms. The service providers ensure seamless, integrated communication across channels, facilitating consistent and personalized interactions that meet evolving customer expectations. This approach allows businesses to concentrate on their core competencies while benefiting from the scalability, flexibility, and innovation offered by professional contact center outsourcing service providers.

The contact center outsourcing services (CCOS) market continues to be a strategic choice for companies aiming to enhance customer relations and streamline operations. Modern outsourcing partners now offer even more advanced infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, including sophisticated IVR systems, AI-driven CRM tools, and omnichannel communication platforms, ensuring seamless customer interactions and efficient business processes. Additionally, they provide advanced CX analytics, robust automation tools, and comprehensive consultancy for digital transformation. The latest trends in CCOS also emphasize the integration of AI and machine learning to further enhance service personalization and operational efficiency. Utilizing these outsourcing services enables companies to reallocate resources to core business functions, thereby boosting overall productivity. As businesses increasingly recognize the importance of these services in meeting growing consumer expectations, the demand for innovative and flexible CCOS solutions continues to rise.

For more information about Tech Mahindra

SPARK Matrix: Contact Center Outsourcing Services, 2024

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 147,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, TechM provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, in recognition of actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your scale at speed imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com/

