Tech on the Move: IT Professionals Share Job Location Preferences in New CompTIA Survey

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech workers are willing and ready to move for the right job, especially if it's to an area with low cost of living, a desirable climate and shorter commute times, according to a new study released today by CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry.

The study, based on an interactive survey of 916 IT professionals conducted in April 2019, found that 78 percent of tech workers would consider leaving their current city for a new job, citing affordability (60 percent) and local economy (56 percent) as the top two reasons for choosing a new town.

With 3.7 million tech job postings in the U.S. last year alone and a new wave of college graduates entering the workforce, the study provides insight into the top reasons why tech pros choose where they live and work. It also highlights the characteristics that are helping emerging Tech Towns attract talent and compete with traditional hubs.

"It's clear that tech talent is mobile—especially when lured by affordable housing, reduced traffic congestion and better weather," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president of industry relations at CompTIA. "Our findings should give confidence to cities outside of the traditional tech hubs and provide a blueprint for recruiting and retaining top talent, including younger workers who are looking to put down roots and buy a home."

When tech workers were asked the top four most influential economic factors they consider when choosing a place to live, 82 percent say overall cost of living while 58percent chose housing costs. Nearly two-thirds of tech pros say that climate and traffic/commute times were the top environmental and lifestyle factors they evaluate.

Additional Key Takeaways

Taxes and Congestion Can Eliminate a City from Consideration

51 percent are detracted by high taxes.

63 percent of respondents over 40 years old cited long commute times.

57 percent of tech workers over 40 years old cited congestion compared to 39 percent under 30.

56 percent of tech workers over 40 years old would be turned away by high tax rates, compared to 45 percent in their 30s.

Societal Impact Vital to Young Workers

48 percent of tech workers under 25 years old say having a career that's meaningful/helps others is very important, compared to 38 percent between 25-29 years old.

60 percent of tech workers under 25 years old say that income/salary is very important, compared to 74 percent between 25-29 years old.

Female Tech Workers Value Location and Income

More than 93 percent of women say job location is important with 55 percent saying it is very important. Only 43 percent of men say location is very important.

74 percent of women tech pros feel that income/salary is very important compared to 66 percent of men.

