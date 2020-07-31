Tech Perspectives on Smart Buildings 2020 - Expert-Led Opinions and Key Insights Into the Latest Trends Impacting the Marketplace

DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tech Perspectives on Smart Buildings - Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While the notion of automated buildings has been around for over four decades, smart in today's world takes on a different meaning, moving far beyond the role of energy efficiency and security. With humans spending more than 80% of their lives indoors, smart systems are now being used to enhance space utilisation, while improving the comfort and wellbeing of users.



With the workplace environment changing to a more fluid, open-plan approach, companies are reconsidering their space requirements to suit different needs, from co-working and collaboration to socialising, creativity and private research. This also lends itself to addressing the broader topic of adopting smart city initiatives.



The Tech Perspectives' report series provide expert-led opinions and key insights into the latest trends impacting the marketplace. Each report looks to initiate conversations around exactly why these trends are happening, how it may impact our future and where potential opportunities lie.



As part of a wider comprehensive service, this Tech Perspectives report provides building designers and operators with further insights into the advancement of smart buildings.



Key Topics Covered



Introduction Components of Smart Buildings Rationale for Smart Buildings The Changing Workplace Environment Investment in Smart Building Technology Protocols and Standards in Smart Buildings Technology Innovation and Environmental

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Amazon

BACnet

Bigscreen

Bluetooth

Cisco

Dali

Echelon

Corporation

EDF

EnOcean

Google

Honeywell

IQRF

Irisys

Johnson

Controls

KNX

LEED

LonTalk

M-Bus

Microsoft

Modbus

OPC

Rumii

Schneider

Siemens

#True

Occupancy

Zigbee

