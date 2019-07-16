Tech-savvy Women are Leading the Way in Paperless Management of Finances, DALBAR Study Shows

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study conducted by DALBAR has found that women across multiple age groups are more likely than men to seek out information online about paperless financial statements (commonly known as electronic delivery or e-Delivery in the financial services industry).

Even more intriguing, this study puts women aged 65+ at the top of the list when it comes to seeking out information about e-Delivery services, with this age group conducting 40% more online searches than their millennial (25 to 34 year-old) counterparts.

DALBAR's first ever Online Search Behavior Report showed that with the exception of women in the 25 to 34 year age range, where the number of searches was equal, women across all other age groups consistently sought out e-Delivery information more often than men in the corresponding age groups.

These findings challenge a common belief that men and/or young people are the most likely target demographics when it comes to seeking out paperless financial statement solutions.

In addition to data on age and gender, the DALBAR study also offers an analysis of how other factors such as region, household income, and search terms influence interest in e-Delivery solutions.

In order to improve e-Delivery programs, it's imperative for financial services firms to understand consumer preferences and to structure the content accordingly. By taking an in-depth look at who is actively searching for information about going paperless, and who isn't, financial services firms can target their e-Delivery messaging more precisely.

The full Online Search Behavior Report is now available on the DALBAR website here.

About DALBAR Inc.

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality, and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers, and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

For more information about DALBAR or research on e-Delivery, please visit https://www.dalbarintellect.com/edelivery/.

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

Related Links

www.dalbar.com

