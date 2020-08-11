Tech Stocks Benefitting As Data Protection Market Growing At A Formidable Rate

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data protection market has actually been growing because of the recent global pandemic. A recent report from ResearchAndMarkets said that: "With the sudden outbreak of pandemic COVID-19 disease, the world is affected, majority of the businesses are shut down and operations across different enterprises are also compromised. This has made organizations to work in a non-optimized manner because of which many organizations are looking for ways to improve their operational efficiencies, overall productivity and are looking for innovative ideas & solutions to improve the revenue. This in turn has increased the susceptibility of cyber attacks and data breaches within the organizations. This in turn has facilitated the use of data protection solutions thereby driving the market growth through 2025." Their report projected that: "The Global Data Protection Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 10% during the forecast period (2019 to 2025). The Global Data Protection Market is driven by the growing volume of data being generated across the various end-user industries…" Active Companies from around the market with recent developments this week include: Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW).

"This large data requires solutions to monitor, manage and protect this data. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025. Additionally, growing concerns regarding cyber security, rising concerns of critical data loss and protection from malwares, ransomwares, among others is further expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, increasing expenditure by various governments and organizations on security solutions and growing concerns over breach of important data is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years." The report concluded: "The Global Customer Data Platform Market is driven by the increasing need to enhance customer satisfaction, retention and engagement for improving the overall customer experience. Additionally, growing need to determine, understand and track customer behavior is further expected to propel the market growth through 2025."

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS) BREAKING NEWS: DATA443 REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER RESULTS: 80% INCREASE IN NET BILLINGS - RECORD SURGE IN NET BOOKINGS - Data443 Risk Mitigation, a leading data security and privacy software company, record operational and financial results for its second quarter (ended June 30, 2020), and for its first half of fiscal year 2020.

Management Commentary - Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, "Today's results for the first half of 2020 truly highlights the strength of our team, the quality of our product offerings, and the priority positioning of our industry. Even in this challenging and unprecedented time of pandemic, we have proven that we continue to serve our clients and grow our business, highlighting the urgency and value of our technology offerings. Our name brand global multinational clients, as well as our regular mom and pop clients, rely on Data443 for their most sensitive and important data privacy needs. Our performance is strong evidence of the important role we play in the security and success of our clients."

"We have continued to execute on our business plan, building momentum on both sales and product development. We secured new contracts with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins, opening a Company initiative to expand our offerings to sports teams. We also successfully launched our Zoom Chat Privacy canner and our WordPress Privacy Badge, both of which have shown great momentum for us in the early going. We anticipate that customer growth overall will continue to improve as more data-driven demands shift from central offices to more home and remote-based work settings."

"For the greater part of 2020, we have dedicated significant time and resources to build our internal infrastructure, including our Data Center capabilities and direct to consumer capabilities. We continue to realize the benefits of product and technology investments made in 2018 and 2019. This is reflected in our continued growth of our deferred revenues, and our continued extinguishment of short and long-term debt. Our advanced infrastructure will scale to ensure we can service our continued expanding client base. We look forward to building on our relationships with ZM and the NFL – in conjunction with our existing financial and public services, government and cloud service providers. As we start the second half of 2020, our new advisory board member will continue to have special significance for us, and is already garnering benefits with analysts and customers alike."

"I will be holding a business update conference call on Wednesday, August 12th at 4:30PM ET to provide greater detail on our plans for the rest of 2020 and going forward. I believe that Data443 is in the best positioning of its relatively short history, and we have an impressive story to tell," concluded Mr. Remillard.

Data443 will host a business update conference call on Wednesday, August 12th at 4:30PM ET. Investors and other interested parties may submit their questions ahead of time by emailing Investor Relations at [email protected] – Online registration is available at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WEsSfumvRuiaejOENugF1w

Read this full press release for ATDS at: https://data443.com/pr-data443-reports-record-second-quarter-results-2020/

In the industry developments and happenings in the markets include:

Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally and Cybersecurity Insiders, the comprehensive source for everything related to cybersecurity, have recently released the results of their global 2020 Cloud Security Report, highlighting the challenges faced by enterprise security teams in protecting data and workloads in their public cloud deployments.

The report shows that public cloud security continues to be a major challenge: 75% of respondents stated they were 'very concerned' or 'extremely concerned' about it. The challenge is made more complex as 68% said their organizations used two or more different public cloud providers, which means that security teams often have to use multiple native security tools and management consoles to try and enforce security and compliance across the different environments.

"The Report shows that organizations' cloud migrations and deployments are racing ahead of their security teams' abilities to defend them against attacks and breaches. Their existing security solutions only provide limited protections against cloud threats, and teams often lack the expertise needed to improve security and compliance processes," said TJ Gonen, Head of Cloud Product Line, Check Point Software. "To close these security gaps, enterprises need to get holistic visibility across all of their public cloud environments, and deploy unified, automated cloud-native protections, compliance enforcement and event analysis. This way, they can keep pace with the needs of the business while ensuring continuous security and compliance."

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, recently announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. "The steps we have taken to accelerate our transformation to a security-as-a-service company resulted in record second quarter revenue and our highest ever non-GAAP profitability," said Kevin Mandia, FireEye chief executive officer. "Growing adoption of our validation platform, cloud-based security products and intelligence solutions, combined with improved net retention in our appliance-based security controls business, drove annualized recurring revenue to record levels."

"Cyber security remains a top spending priority for organizations worldwide, and the uncertainty of the current environment is creating opportunities for solutions that allow customers to purchase exactly what they need, when they need it," added Mandia. "We know more about cyber threats and threat actors than any other company in our industry, and we continue to invest in solutions that make our knowledge and expertise available on demand and immediately actionable for our customers."

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) recently said: ""Fortinet continues to push the boundaries of hardware-accelerated performance to enable the convergence of security and networking – what we call Security-driven Networking. The FortiGate 4400F Network Firewall delivers unprecedented scale and performance that is up to 13 times better than comparable products. As the only network firewall capable of securing hyperscale data centers and 5G networks, FortiGate 4400F leads the industry in what is possible for data center security."

Today's most digitally innovative organizations face escalating and often unpredictable capacity needs that are quickly outpacing their security solution's performance capabilities. As a result, security has become the choke point for traffic entering and exiting most hyperscale data centers, adversely affecting user experience, and bringing productivity to a crawl, causing many network admins to feel pressured by business demands to forego security safeguards. Allowing all traffic to flow freely into and out of an organization's network without security opens organizations up to the risk of cyberattacks, which can severely damage their brand reputation and cause potential loss in revenue due to extended downtime. While many organizations have successfully deployed hyperscale network architectures, achieving hyperscale security has been a significant challenge. To-date, some vendors claim to implement hyperscale security through multiple firewalls orchestrated together to achieve a hyperscale architecture, which has proven to be cumbersome and expensive."

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, recently announced it has been named a Leader of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q3 2020 and received the highest score in the strategy category. Palo Alto Networks was among the 11 vendors that Forrester evaluated for its Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Firewalls, Q3 2020 report.

Palo Alto Networks received the highest possible score in 17 evaluated criteria, including usability, threat intelligence, automated malware analysis, ICS/OT/IoT, IDS/IPS, and a dozen more. "Palo Alto Networks created the first Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) more than a decade ago and have continued to keep our customers ahead of fast-evolving threats in the years since. More recently, we disrupted the market again with our announcement of the world's first Machine Learning-Powered NGFW. With increasing attack surfaces that include hybrid clouds, remote workers, IoT devices and more, it's all the more important that we provide customers with complete visibility while protecting them from the threats of today and tomorrow," said Anand Oswal, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Firewall as a Platform, Palo Alto Networks. "Today we're particularly honored to be recognized by Forrester, which from our perspective is not only for our market and technology leadership, but also for having the strategic vision to protect our customers in the future."

