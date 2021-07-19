TechAssure Announces Cowan Insurance Group as Member

CAMBRIDGE, ON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowan Insurance Group entered into a new partnership with TechAssure on June 1, 2021, securing access to a broad range of tools and information to enhance our client experience and provide our clients access to all TechAssure's resources. Partnership with TechAssure is only extended to top brokerages focusing on technology-related risks.

Cowan Insurance Group

"We are excited to be partnering with like-minded brokerages to continuously enhance our client's experience," said Pam Derksen, VP, Brokering and Insurer Relationships, Commercial and Personal Insurance. "TechAssure provides a high-quality platform for exchanging ideas, networking, relationship building with partners, and increasing our technical knowledge in order to know our clients. We are proud to be part of this network."

As a member of TechAssure, Cowan can collaborate with other members and exchange best practices for the benefit of all and receive access to advanced resources and capabilities to serve the innovation sector. Cowan Insurance Group's clients will gain access to resources such as benchmarking, analytics, and risk management tools to help mitigate risk and make more informed decisions.

"Cowan Insurance Group is a highly-regarded brokerage serving one of the most important technology hubs in North America—Toronto. We are excited to enhance our Canadian footprint by bringing on such a specialized and respected partner," said Garrett Droege, CPCU, CIC, Executive Director, TechAssure.

Working with TechAssure provides additional resources and support to help Cowan continue to grow with our clients and stay ahead of the emerging risk curve.

MORE ABOUT TECHASSURE

TechAssure is a unique consortium of risk management experts serving innovative industries, such as technology, telecommunications, life sciences, clean tech, as well as the venture capital and private equity firms that fund them. Comprised of over 30 specialist firms located in strategic locations across the world, TechAssure members collectively serve over 5,000 clients and represent over $8 Billion in premium volume. The association also produces a proprietary annual benchmarking report for the industries it serves. TechAssure is currently celebrating its 20th year.

MORE ABOUT COWAN GROUP

As a prominent Canadian-owned and operated independent insurance brokerage and consulting operation, Cowan Insurance Group provides real value in insurance and risk management solutions to businesses, organizations and individuals. With over 500 employees and operating out of 10 locations across Canada, we partner with leading national and international insurance companies to advise on and create retirement, group benefits, disability management and international benefits programs for employee groups. We also offer wealth and asset management as well as financial and succession planning services to individuals, and specialize in property, casualty and credit insurance. For additional information about Cowan Insurance Group, please visit cowangroup.ca.

