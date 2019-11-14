TechAssure Names New Member Firm in Belgium

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAssure, the international nonprofit association of insurance and risk management experts for technology-related risks, has named insurance broker Induver a new member effective immediately. Based in Belgium, with offices in Antwerp, Ghent and Hasselt, Induver is an independent, full-service insurance brokerage firm that ranks in the top ten of brokerages in Belgium.

Induver - Belgium Insurance Broker

"Belgium is one of the leading life science markets in Europe and has a growing technology economy," said TechAssure Executive Director, Garrett Droege. "Induver is a clear leader in the Belgian broker market and meets TechAssure's vigorous membership standards. They will be an excellent partner and help bring TechAssure's valuable resources to innovative companies throughout the region."

Induver is focused on middle-market corporate insurance and in managing complex international risks. Director of International Relations, Jean-Luc Verbaet, added, "Induver is pleased to add TechAssure membership to our list of capabilities that serve our clients. Our focus on insuring emerging risks, such as cyber, makes us the ideal partner for TechAssure in Belgium."

MORE ABOUT TECHASSURE

TechAssure is a unique consortium of risk management experts serving innovative industries, such as technology, telecommunications, life sciences, clean tech, as well as the venture capital and private equity firms that fund them. Now comprised of 29 specialist firms located in strategic locations across the world, TechAssure members collectively serve over 4,000 clients and represent over $3 Billion in premium volume. The association also produces a proprietary annual benchmarking report for the industries it serves. TechAssure is currently celebrating its 19th year.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact H. Garrett Droege, CPCU, CIC at (855) 292-3772 or email at 229170@email4pr.com. Or visit www.techassure.com or on Twitter @TechAssure

SOURCE TechAssure

Related Links

https://www.techassure.org

