TechBio Startup Cure51 Selects 10x Genomics Visium HD for New Drug Discovery Initiative

Cure51 plans to analyze more than 1,000 tumor samples from exceptional cancer survivors

PARIS and PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- French TechBio startup Cure51 and 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a leader in single cell and spatial biology, announced today that Cure51 will deploy 10x Genomics' Visium HD as part of its pioneering work to understand the unique biology of exceptional cancer survivors, whose survival mechanisms could hold the key to new therapeutic approaches.



Working alongside more than 50 medical institutions, Cure51 intends to collect and analyze tumor tissues from over 1,000 exceptional cancer survivors across 40 countries in the next 18 months. By using Visium HD from 10x Genomics, Cure51 aims to uncover new insights into long-term cancer survival mechanisms and build the first proprietary multi-omics database of exceptional cancer survivors.

10x Genomics' Visium HD assay , launched earlier this year, enables researchers to perform whole transcriptome spatial gene expression analysis at single cell-scale resolution. The assay will enable Cure51's scientific and biocomputational teams and partners to generate spatial molecular profiling of tumor samples at single cell-scale resolution and gain insights into the complex interactions between the tumor cells and their microenvironment. The findings will be used to better understand the cellular mechanisms behind cancer survival with the potential to uncover new approaches for precision medicine and drug target discovery.

"At Cure51, we are reverse engineering the cure to cancer. We're rounding up the most knowledgeable experts in the world and leveraging tech and data to reveal the hidden biology of miraculous survivors. Today's announcement is a huge step forward, as rolling out this type of precision tech onto cancerous tumors will open up research and drug discovery avenues that are simply unmatched today. We believe cancer can be a disease of the past, and we're devoting our lives and careers to creating the right tech to prove it," said Nicolas Wolikow and Simon Istolainen, Cure51 co-Founders, who raised €15 million in Seed funding from Sofinnova, LifeX and Hitachi Ventures earlier this year.

"We are thrilled Cure51 selected Visium HD for their novel work to unravel the complexities of cancer and better understand the unique biology of the outliers who defied their diagnosis," said Ben Hindson, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. "Innovative research like this reinforces our belief in the power and potential of 10x technology to transform how we diagnose, treat and ultimately cure cancer."

About Cure 51

Cure51 is a French 'TechBio' company founded by Nicolas Wolikow and Simon Istolainen, alongside seasoned entrepreneurs and five world-renowned oncology centers: Gustave Roussy Institute (IGR, Paris - France), Leon Bérard Center (CLB, Lyon - France), Charité Universitätsmedizin (Berlin - Germany),and Vall d'Hebron (VHIO, Barcelona - Spain). The collaboration between the private and public sectors is at the core of the Cure51 project, led by a passionate team with expertise in computing, medicine, and biology, and partnered with principal investigators across its network of over 50 leading oncology centers worldwide.

Cure51's exclusive data collection system, based on partnerships, enables the creation of a unique multimodal and multiomics database of Outliers. Using its discovery platform powered by computational modeling, Cure51 aims to understand the biological mechanisms responsible for this exceptional survival by identifying and validating targets that can act on these interactions, leading to first in class treatments. This research involves the use of all relevant models (in silico, in vitro, in vivo, ex vivo) and the integration of existing literature and available databases, along with the engagement of Cure51's KOL community. Ultimately, drug design will be subject to collaboration contracts with the industry. Further information can be found at www.cure51.com

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world's understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Forward Looking Statements

