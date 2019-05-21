Techedge Earns Honorable Mention in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA

MILAN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techedge (BIT: EDGE) has been recognized as an honorable mention in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA. According to Gartner, this Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors and implementers of the SAP S/4HANA platform, evaluating 18 service providers' capabilities to deliver SAP S/4HANA application assessment, implementation and management services on a worldwide basis.

"I am proud of what our SAP S/4HANA Launchpad Team has accomplished to date. The Honorable Mention in the Gartner Magic Quadrant report further validates my belief that Techedge is, and will continue to be a leader in this space," says Techedge Group CEO, Domenico Restuccia. "Companies today - large and small - are under pressure to operate smarter, with higher agility. We help them transform that pressure into power and achieve these efficiencies by applying rapid, secure innovation - from the supply chain to the boardroom - for an all around nimble business."

Global Director of SAP S/4HANA in Techedge, Sergio Ferrari cites recent developments like the SAP Certified solutions for S/4HANA migration and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) as evidence of the companies commitment and focus to bringing its customers to the intelligent ERP seamlessly. "We are bringing both medium and large enterprises to life on the intelligent ERP in record time, whether its a greenfield, brownfield or bluefield implementation - we have invested in the technological expertise and the process expertise to help companies make this transition as painlessly as possible."

Techedge has two SAP Certified solutions for SAP S/4HANA migrations, including the S/4HANA Discovery and Landing. Further, the company has developed a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution to manage the financial data reconciliation, a core area of concern for many companies. "With our RPA application, we can help companies significantly reduce business downtime," says Ferrari.

