techfrederick Hosts 2026 Leadership Conversation Featuring Former NASA CIO Renee Wynn

FREDERICK, Md., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- techfrederick is proud to present the 2026 Leadership Conversation, featuring Renee Wynn, former Chief Information Officer of NASA and a nationally recognized leader in information technology, cybersecurity, and digital transformation. The event will take place on Monday, June 8, 2026, at New Spire Stages, 15 W. Patrick Street, Frederick.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a reception featuring cocktails and networking. The Leadership Conversation, presented in a fireside format and followed by audience Q&A, will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Renee Wynn brings more than 30 years of federal leadership experience spanning environmental policy, global IT operations, cybersecurity, and risk management. As NASA's CIO, she oversaw a $2 billion IT portfolio supporting more than 60,000 employees and contractors worldwide. During her tenure, she established NASA's first enterprise IT strategic plan aligned with mission goals, led a shift to a centralized services model, and strengthened cybersecurity across complex space systems, reducing risk across more than 150 performance metrics.

Prior to NASA, Wynn spent 25 years at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), serving in multiple leadership roles, including Acting CIO and Assistant Administrator for the Office of Environmental Information. Her work across federal agencies has helped shape national approaches to cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and IT governance.

Since retiring from federal service, Wynn has continued to make an impact as a strategic advisor to organizations, including Interos and Palo Alto Networks. She is also a strong advocate for social responsibility and increasing diversity in cybersecurity careers, serving on the board of The Women's Center.

The techfrederick Leadership Conversation is an annual event that brings nationally recognized leaders to Frederick to share insights on leadership, innovation, and the evolving role of technology. Designed as an interactive, conversational experience, the event connects Frederick's growing tech community with leaders shaping systems and strategies at the highest levels.

"Frederick's technology ecosystem continues to expand, and events like the Leadership Conversation allow our community to learn directly from leaders who have navigated complex, high-stakes environments," said Meghan Sweigart, Executive Director of techfrederick. "Renee

Wynn's experience leading technology strategy at NASA offers invaluable perspective for our region's professionals, businesses, and future innovators."

Attendees include technology professionals, entrepreneurs, business leaders, educators, students, and community members interested in the impact of technology on our economy and society.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information and to register, visit techfrederick.org.

The event is proudly presented by Edgewater Federal Solutions, a Frederick-based IT services provider supporting federal government and national security missions.

About techfrederick:

techfrederick is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the local technology ecosystem through education, advocacy, and partnership.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, June 8, 2026

Time: Reception at 5:30 p.m.; Leadership Conversation at 6:30 p.m.

Location: New Spire Stages, 15 W Patrick Street, Frederick, MD

Tickets: Available online; member discounts offered

SOURCE techfrederick