TechInsights: Samsung's 3nm GAA process identified in a crypto-mining ASIC designed by China startup MicroBT

News provided by

DIGITIMES ASIA

19 Jul, 2023, 05:14 ET

Judy Lin, DIGITIMES Asia

TAIPEI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor industry research firm TechInsights said it has found that Samsung's 3nm GAA (gate-all-around) process has been incorporated into the crypto miner ASIC (Whatsminer M56S++) from a Chinese manufacturer, MicroBT.

Continue Reading
Credit: TechInsights; Whatsminer M56S++ SEM XS (Across gate, showing 3-level nanosheet)
Credit: TechInsights; Whatsminer M56S++ SEM XS (Across gate, showing 3-level nanosheet)
Credit: TechInsight; Whatsminer M56S++ die photo (back poly image)
Credit: TechInsight; Whatsminer M56S++ die photo (back poly image)

In a Disruptive Technology Event Brief exclusively provided to DIGITIMES Asia, TechInsights points out that the significance of this development lies in the commercial utilization of GAA technology, which facilitates the scaling of transistors to 2nm and beyond. "This development is crucial because it has the potential to enhance performance, improve energy efficiency, keep up with Moore's Law, and enable advanced applications," said TechInsights, identifying the MicroBT ASIC chip the first commercialized product using GAA technology in the industry.

But this would also reveal that Samsung is the foundry for MicroBT, using the 3nm GAA process. DIGITIMES Research semiconductor analyst Eric Chen pointed out that Samsung indeed has started producing chips using the 3nm GAA process, but the capacity is still small. "Getting revenues from shipment can be defined as 'commercialization', but ASIC is a relatively simple kind of chip to produce, in terms of architecture."

DIGITIMES analyst John Wang highlighted the fact that the yield of Samsung's 3nm GAA process is still low, so it will try to get as many customers as possible to help train its processes and improve the yield. It is understandable why they would do business with a Chinese customer.

However, just like the SMIC 7nm process previously found by TechInsights in a MinerVa Bitcoin mining chip, analysts said the fact that the 3nm process is proved manufacturable does not necessarily mean it has achieved a satisfactory yield that can generate commercial value for the foundry at the current level.

Samsung claims its first-generation 3nm process could reduce power consumption by 45%, increase performance by 23%, and reduce chip area by 16% compared to 5nm technology, promising even more advances for future generations.

SOURCE DIGITIMES ASIA

Also from this source

AI in chip design: Where does Cadence stand?

Edge AI will shape all aspects of MediaTek business

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.