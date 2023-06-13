Technavio predicts a remarkable surge in the Sweet Spreads Market, with an impressive CAGR of 4.42% anticipated from 2022 to 2027, growth of online retailing to emerge as a key trend

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Share Along with Major Challenges and Upcoming Trends

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sweet Spreads Market 2023-2027

A key driver for the sweet spreads market is the increase in on-the-go consumption. The lifestyles and eating habits of consumers around the world have undergone changes as a result of urbanization. The consumption of processed food items has increased significantly. Spreads are one example of a ready-to-eat food item that is becoming more and more well-liked among consumers because it is quick and easy to prepare and has a consistent flavor. Convenience foods like chocolate and honey spreads are becoming more and more popular. The sweet spreads market is set to progress at an impressive CAGR of 4.42% during 2022 and 2027.

In addition to knowing about the market's growth potential, it's important to address the challenges faced in the sweet spreads market that may impact its growth and hinder profitability in the long run. However, healthy growth is envisaged to continue as the market size is expected to grow by USD 4,184.41 million.

Here are some of the challenges faced in the Sweet Spreads Market :

Growing popularity of cereals: Breakfast cereals, long a staple of the American diet, are becoming more and more popular in the MEA and APAC. Breakfast cereals are promoted as a unique nutritional option and a substitution for the commonly served meals. Through advertising and social media, more people are now exposed to healthy products, increasing the potential market for cereal brands.

Volatile prices of raw materials: Due to the growing gap between supply and demand, the price of raw materials has increased significantly in recent years. Any price increase for essential components used in manufacturing, such as sugar, cocoa, and nuts like peanuts, drives up production costs while lowering vendor profit margins. Throughout the forecast period, vendors are anticipated to face difficulties due to the cost of raw materials.

Health impacts of sweet spreads: Some of the spreads, such as chocolate spread, contain a lot of sugar. Adding too much sugar to your diet can have a number of negative health effects. Consuming sweetened foods can lead to weight gain, blood sugar problems, and a higher risk of heart disease in addition to other dangerous diseases. Thus, the focus on alternative products like ready-to-eat cereals and oatmeal as a result of consumer awareness of a healthy lifestyle has a negative impact on the growth of the global sweet spreads market during the forecast period.

Here are the highlights on the Trends to overcome challenges.

Growth of online retailing: As more people have access to the Internet, e-commerce businesses have expanded internationally. The Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce estimates that, up from around 10.8% in Q3 2021, e-commerce accounted for 14.8% of all retail sales in the US in Q3 2022. Global demand for online shopping is also being driven by a rise in the need for simple product discovery, attractive prices, and personalized offers on products. Suppliers of sweet spreads now have a new opportunity to boost sales, expand their geographic reach, enhance customer relations, and increase profitability thanks to online retailing.

Growth of clean label solutions and sugar-reduced spreads: The majority of consumers in industrialized nations prefer food spreads free of artificial ingredients due to the long-term negative effects on health. Since the primary ingredients used in sweet spreads to increase the shelf-life of the product are natural flavors, preservatives, and sweeteners. The tendency is for manufacturers to use them. Unnatural claims about jam spreads and spreads without artificial flavoring or preservatives have been made by international producers of product lines.

Rising number of new product launches: The global market for sweet spreads is expanding as a result of the rise in new product launches. Successful new product launches will boost the vendors of sweet spreads' revenue flow and market shares.



Several recent product introductions in the market for sweet spreads worldwide include:



Andros ' Bonne Maman introduced new fruit spreads in May 2022 , expanding its line of preserves, curds, herbal teas, and gift boxes with options that feature more fruit and less sugar. The six guilt-free flavors of Red Fruit , Cherry, Apricot, Orange, Strawberry, and Blueberry will delight the taste buds and the eye with a silky texture and discernible fruit pieces.

The report also provides major insights into the consumer base under the premium product category and new product launches that help vendors establish long-term relationships with end-users and consumers.

Every Information on Vendor Analysis of Sweet Spreads Market 2023-2027:

The full report consists detailed analysis of around Top 25 vendors operating in the Sweet Spreads Market, including :

Algood Food Co.

Andros SNC

B and G Foods Inc.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dr. August Oetker KG

F. Duerr and Sons Ltd.

Ferrero International S.A.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Mondelez International Inc.

Murphy Orchard

Rochak Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Hershey Co.

The J.M Smucker Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Wilkin and Sons Ltd.

The report is backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, and are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings of Sweet Spreads Market-

Algood Food Co. - The company offers peanut butter, and preserves and jellies.

- The company offers peanut butter, and preserves and jellies. Andros SNC - The company offers a wide range of products such as preservatives, jams, frozen dessert, apple sauce, and many more.

- The company offers a wide range of products such as preservatives, jams, frozen dessert, apple sauce, and many more. B and G Foods Inc. -The company manufacture, sell and distribute a diverse portfolio of high quality shelf stable and frozen foods across the US, Canada , and Puerto Rico . Some of the products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, and canned meats and beans.

Related Report

Muffins Market : Between 2022 and 2027, the market for muffins is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.04%. The market is expected to grow by USD 1,675.49 million in size.

Sambal Market: Between 2022 and 2027, the size of the global sambal market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.54%. The market is expected to grow in size by USD 96.04 million. The market's expansion is influenced by a number of variables, such as the market's wide range of applications, rising demand for spicy food, and the rising popularity of Asian cuisine.

Sweet Spreads Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 176 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,184.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.05 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Algood Food Co., Andros SNC, B and G Foods Inc., Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, F. Duerr and Sons Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Hormel Foods Corp., Mondelez International Inc., Murphy Orchard, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Rochak Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The J.M Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Wilkin and Sons Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

