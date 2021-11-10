Technavio's Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are deploying growth strategies including rigorous merges and acquisitions for gaining a competitive advantage over other vendors.

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Orient Overseas International Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., VersaCold Logistics Services are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Vendors are also trying to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolio by entering partnerships and launching new and innovative products. For instance, In April 2021, Deutsche Post DHL Group partnered with Fiat Professional for further electrification of last-mile delivery. In April 2021, Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP opened a new logistics park in Maputo.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Service:

Warehousing and VAS:



The segment contributed greatly to the overall market growth in 2020.





The warehousing and VAS segment will continue to remain as the largest segment of the market in 2025. The growing pharmaceutical industry will drive the demand for refrigerated warehousing of pharmaceutical products. The vendors are also offering value-added services (VAS) such as loading and unloading, inventory management tools, and other supply chain-related services to their clients.



Transportation

Regional Market Outlook

North America is leading the market with a contribution of 37% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to the overall market growth by 2025.

North America will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2020 and 2025.

APAC would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025 due to the development of the healthcare market in Asia. Furthermore, growing foreign investment and ease of access to healthcare insurance in most Asian economies are also expected to boost the consumer healthcare market in Asia Pacific.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Cold Chain Logistics Market for Pharmaceuticals Industry

Market Driver:

Rising use of Reefer Containers:



There has been a surge in the use of reefer containers in the pharmaceutical industry in recent years. Reefer containers or refrigerated containers offer a constant supply of uniform air within. In addition, these containers are also widely used for carrying food and beverages as well as pharmaceutical products as the air is uniformly distributed within the containers through a specific T-shaped decking. Thus, the rising need for transporting temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals will drive the need for cold chain logistics market products such as reefer containers.

Market Trend:

Increased use of technology and IoT for Automation:



Increased use of technology and IoT has aided in extending various benefits including minimizing operational costs to warehousing service providers. Vendors are offering tools and techniques for automating several warehouse business process areas, which is one of the key cold chain logistics market trends. About 55% of the cost incurred in the cold chain warehousing is due to refrigeration. Therefore, the use of battery-driven or fuel cells-based forklifts, AGVs, and automated conveyor belts will save refrigeration costs.

Cold Chain Logistics Market For Pharmaceuticals Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 9.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.80 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., JWD InfoLogistics Public Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Orient Overseas International Ltd., SCG Logistics Management Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and VersaCold Logistics Services Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

