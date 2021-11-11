Technavio's Female Sex Toys Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends & Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the market are adopting various marketing and growth strategies such as competitive pricing to compete in the market.

BMS Enterprises, Dame Products LLC, FUN FACTORY GmbH, J Sainsbury Plc, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Minna Life Inc., Mr. Wills House of Thrills, Tantus Inc., and TENGA Co. are some of the few key vendors of this market. Vendors are competing to maintain their market position in the market. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on providing female sex toys at competitive prices.

Vendors are also trying to expand their market presence and strengthen their product portfolio by entering partnerships and launching new and innovative products.

For instance, In May 2021, J Sainsbury Plc partnered with the Black British Network to drive change and address racial injustice and inequality within society.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Geography:

APAC:



43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period





China and Japan are the key markets for female sex toys in APAC.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Retail outlets and specialty stores:



The female sex toys market share growth by the retail outlets and specialty stores segment will be significant during the forecast period.





Retail outlets and specialty stores are expected to account for the maximum number of female sex toys sales in the market over the forecast period.

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is leading the market with a contribution of 43% to the overall market in 2020 and would increase its contribution to a notable number of the global female sex toys market by 2025.

APAC would be the fastest-growing region within the overall market between 2020 and 2025.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Female Sex Toys Market

Female sex toys Market Driver:

An increasing number of product launches:

The key factor driving growth in the global female sex toys market is the increasing number of product launches. Vendors that operate in the market are trying to attract customers by introducing new variants of female sex toys. Vendors are also trying to increase the sales of female sex toys by expanding their product portfolio to gain market share by increasing sales. The availability of new variants of female sex toys will encourage customers to purchase them and help vendors increase sales, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global female sex toys market.

Female Sex Toys Market Trend:

Preference for customized female sex toys:

The growing preference for customized female sex toys is another major factor supporting the female sex toys market share growth. Vendors that operate in the global female sex toys market have started offering customized and custom-made products to end-users due to their expectations related to the performance and durability of female sex toys and their need for various functions.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Sex Toys Market -The sex toys market share is expected to increase by USD 17.58 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.63%. Download a free sample now!

Online Sex Toys Market -The online sex toys market size is expected to grow by USD 5.74 billion and record a CAGR of 8.03% during 2020-2024. Download a free sample now!

Female Sex Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMS Enterprises, Dame Products LLC, FUN FACTORY GmbH, J Sainsbury Plc, JIMMYJANE, LELOi AB, Minna Life Inc., Mr. Wills House of Thrills, Tantus Inc., and TENGA Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

