Technavio's Hair Dryer Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The hairdryer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The prominent vendors are expected to focus on developing solutions for autonomous parking during the forecast period. Vendors have a large selection of high-quality hair dryers, which adds to their product distinction. Furthermore, the vendors have a dedicated customer base and invest much in product development. The market will witness the entry of several new players, which will moderately intensify the level of competition among the existing players during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Beauty by Imagination Inc.

Conair Corp.

Coty Inc.

Dyson Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MacAndrews and Forbes Inc.

Orchids International

Panasonic Corp.

Skyline Home Appliances

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Corded hair dryers:



The corded hair dryers segment has seen a significant increase in market share. Corded hair dryers are still gaining traction owing to the factors such as product innovation and design, low cost, lightweight, better results, and less time and power consumption. Hairdryers that are light in weight allow the user to work evenly on all sides of the hair and do not cause pain when held. Hence, they are preferred by professionals as well as individual users.





Tourmaline technology hair dryers are rapidly gaining momentum over other technologies like ionic and ceramic hair dryers. Overall, the corded hair dryers segment is expected to grow at an accelerating rate during the forecast period.



Cordless hair dryers

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for hair dryers in APAC. One of the main factors driving the hairdryer market expansion in APAC over the forecast period is the increasing low-cost hair dryers.

The entry of worldwide players such as Toni and Guy, Jean-Claude Biguine Salon & Spa, and Saks Hair and Beauty salons, among others, is a major driving element. The changing work culture and rapid urbanization are the key reasons for increased spending on hair care in this region. Thus, with the expansion of professional hair care salons, the demand for hair dryers is expected to increase over the forecast period in APAC.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Hair Dryer Market

Market Driver:

Increasing low-cost hair dryers :



The global hair dryer market is driven by the increasing low-cost hair dryer manufacturing. Vendors are focusing on developing and launching hair dryers that are cheap and less harmful to hair. The market in focus is predicted to register growth during the forecast period.





The growing popularity of tourmaline hair dryers is also equally driving the hairdryer market. Tourmaline hair dryers use negative ions and infrared heat to seal the hair cuticles and retain moisture for shinier results. All hair types can benefit from tourmaline hair dryers. In addition, they are lighter in weight. Tourmaline hair dryers are becoming increasingly popular among consumers as a result of these benefits.

Market Trend:

Growing spending by consumers on professional salons and hair styling tools:



Consumer expenditure on professional salons and hairstyling tools is driving the worldwide hair dryer industry. With the expansion of social media, the latest beauty trends have changed a lot. This has led to a sudden market spike in the hairdryer market share. Hairdryers, continue to be the most popular beauty tools globally, according to the Philips Global Beauty Index 2020, with 76 percent of women saying that they use a hairdryer regularly. This will lead to hairdryer market growth during the forecast period.

Hair Dryer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beauty by Imagination Inc., Conair Corp., Coty Inc., Dyson Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., Orchids International, Panasonic Corp., and Skyline Home Appliances Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

