Technavio's Holter Monitor Market Research Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

Vendor Landscape

The organic pigment market is fragmented due to the presence of several players and is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying forming strategic partnerships growth strategies to compete in the market.

Advanced monitors accessibility, equipped with software programs will drive the growth of the global Holter monitor market. Vendors are focusing on different business strategies such as M&A to increase their market shares. Owing to the integration of AI, the Holter monitor market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

General Electric Co.

HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC.

iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Nihon Kohden Corp.

OSI Systems Inc.

Peerbridge Health

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Channel:

3-12 channels :



3-12 channels are used by end-users to continuously record activities of the heart to detect irregularities in electrical signals. US holds a major share of the Holter monitor market. The vendors in the market are focusing on developing lightweight and small Holter monitors, which improve the comfort of patients. The availability of 3-12 channel Holter monitors will result in the transformation and personalization of patient care and increase the adoption of Holter monitors during the forecast period.



1-2 channels and others

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for holter monitors in North America. The regulatory approval of advanced products also drives the growth of the holter monitor market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The increased prevalence of heart illnesses such as Atrial fibrillation (AF) will aid the holter monitor market expansion in North America during the forecast period.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise holter monitor market growth the US, Germany, France, UK, Japan, and China will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Holter Monitor Market

Market Driver:

The increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders:



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and non-coronary CVDs are the most common cause of death across the world. Diabetes, obesity, a poor diet, physical inactivity, and excessive tobacco and alcohol usage all raise the risk of cardiovascular disease. These factors are responsible for over 80% of the burden of CVDs in people of all ages.





Non-coronary CVDs, such as AF, can result in stroke, congestive heart failure, and other CVDs. Approximately 2.7 million to 6.1 million persons in the United States are likely to have AF, according to the CDC. As a result, the expanding global elderly population would increase the occurrence of cardiac diseases such as AF, resulting in increased demand for Holter monitors over the forecasted period.

Market Trend:

Growing number of strategic alliances:



Strategic alliances have the ability to allow medical equipment manufacturers to explore new opportunities without incurring a significant financial burden. Vendors gain benefits from product development and commercialization collaborations in a variety of ways, including cost savings, expanded product lines, and a wider geographic reach. All of these variables have the potential to fuel the global Holter monitors market expansion.

Holter Monitor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 271.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., and Peerbridge Health Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

