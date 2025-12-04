Technical Associates of Charlotte Inspires European Expansion as I-care Group Launches Technical Associates of Europe

New European training arm to offer access to high quality reliability training for maintenance professionals across the region

CHARLOTTE, N.C, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than six decades of leadership in vibration analysis and reliability training, Technical Associates of Charlotte is proud to announce that its legacy has inspired the creation of Technical Associates of Europe, a new independent training organization launched by I-care Group, the global leader in predictive and prescriptive maintenance.

This expansion marks a pivotal moment in I-care's global strategy to elevate industrial reliability through world-class education. While both organizations are part of the I-care Group, they will operate independently to best serve their respective markets — united by a shared mission: to empower professionals with the knowledge and tools to improve asset performance and operational excellence.

"Seeing our model expand internationally is important recognition of the work that our team has done for decades," said David Berry, General Manager of Technical Associates of Charlotte. "The new organization will follow the same philosophy of excellence, adapted to the needs of professionals across Europe."

Founded in 1961, Technical Associates of Charlotte has trained more than 27,000 students and certified more than 18,000 vibration analysts. Its programs are known for their rigor, real-world relevance, and alignment with ISO standards. Courses are developed and delivered by industry veterans, offering practical insights that professionals can apply immediately in the field.

"The decision to launch Technical Associates of Europe was made easy by the growing demand for certified reliability professionals worldwide," said Fabrice Brion, CEO of I-care Group. "Already we're seeing great enthusiasm for delivery of our disciplined approach to maintenance and reliability."

Technical Associates of Europe will offer specialized, certifying programs in maintenance, reliability, lubrication and predictive maintenance technologies, while becoming the central hub for I-care's existing training activities, focusing these programs within an independent structure that will allow the group to expand its training portfolio, accelerate innovation and provide new professional development opportunities for both I-care employees and external industrial professionals.

About Technical Associates of Charlotte

Since 1961, Technical Associates of Charlotte has empowered engineers, analysts, and maintenance professionals with cutting-edge training in vibration analysis and reliability. Its ISO-compliant programs are crafted by leading experts and tailored to meet the evolving needs of industry. With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to client satisfaction, Technical Associates of Charlotte remains a trusted partner in industrial education.

Learn more at www.technicalassociates.net .

About I-care

I-care is a global leader in predictive maintenance, helping industries optimize reliability and performance. I-care monitors hundreds of thousands of machines with advanced technologies—including Wi-care™ vibration sensors and I-see™, an AI-driven platform that integrates seamlessly with third-party solutions. Our ecosystem processes data from all PdM techniques, predicts asset failures months ahead and provides insights to optimize maintenance operations. Founded in 2004 in Belgium, I-care employs more than 1,000 professionals across 36 offices in 16 countries, serving clients in more than 55 nations. Recognized for innovation, the company has earned distinctions such as ADM's Supplier Award, the Factory Innovation Award at Hannover Messe and the Solutions Award at The Reliability Conference.

Learn more at www.icareweb.com.

