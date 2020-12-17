Technical Training Aids Names New President

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technical Training Aids announced Travis Coon will assume the role of President effective Dec. 1, 2020. He will oversee all aspects of operations and sales for both Technical Training Aids and its commercial division, Prototyping Solutions.

Technical Training Aids

Coon brings decades of experience in the career and technical education service industry to the role. He started his career at DEPCO in 1995, joining the company as an Operations Manager before being promoted to Vice President & Eastern Region Sales Manager. In 2012, he joined LEGO Education North America as Sales Manager, overseeing the Inside Sales Team as well as covering the Pacific Northwest region. Coon was recruited to a leadership position as Operations Manager at Technical Training Aids in 2014 and was promoted to Vice President in January 2020. He has streamlined and modernized accounting, operations processes, marketing, and vendor relations in this role.

"I'm thrilled with this new opportunity at TTA and Prototyping Solutions," said Coon. "We believe that our mission to equip teachers and students with the latest in educational technologies for hands-on training is more critical now than ever. It's a pleasure working with great people as we help K-12, technical training schools, and universities improve educational outcomes and develop tomorrow's workforce."

Coon becomes TTA's third President, succeeding current President and owner Larry Baggett, who is retiring. Larry Baggett has served in the President's role for decades, overseeing TTA's growth and Prototyping Solutions' launch to serve the commercial and industrial 3D printing space. Larry succeeded his brother Curt Baggett, who founded the company back in 1963.

"Travis's leadership and management skills are key factors in my decision to retire," said Baggett. "I can step into the next phase of my life with confidence that Technical Training Aids and Prototyping Solutions are in good hands."

ABOUT TECHNICAL TRAINING AIDS AND PROTOTYPING SOLUTIONS

Founded in 1963, Technical Training Aids provides career and technical training solutions across 10 Southeastern states. TTA represents the top companies and certifying bodies in education and career development.

TTA launched its commercial division, Prototyping Solutions, in 2002 to leverage its unparalleled expertise in additive manufacturing (3D printing) to serve manufacturing and commercial clients.

TTA and Prototyping Solutions are headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. For more information about Technical Training Aids and Prototyping Solutions, visit www.ttaweb.com and www.prototypingsolutions.com.

Related Images

travis-coon-president-technical.jpeg

Travis Coon, President, Technical Training Aids

SOURCE Technical Training Aids