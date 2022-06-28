TechnicianFind.com Founder Christopher T. Lawson, on Quick Lube Expert Podcast

Christopher T. Lawson, Founder of TechnicianFind.com Provides Tips to Auto Repair Shop Owners Struggling with Finding Auto Technicians

OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher T. Lawson, Founder of TechnicianFind.com, recently appeared on The Quick Lube Expert Podcast, hosted by M. Kevin Davis, to talk about the struggles quick lube, auto and diesel repair shops face, when it comes to attracting and retaining top talent. Lawson launched TechnicianFind.com in 2018, to help shop owners address the ongoing challenges they face when trying to hire a mechanic.

"At one time or another, most independent auto repair shop owners feel frustrated because they can't find the staff they need to grow," Lawson said. "This can stop a shop's growth in its tracks. It can kill productivity and efficiency. It often crushes team morale. Ultimately, this can quickly tank your profitability," he added.

As a guest on The Quick Lube Expert Podcast, Lawson shared valuable information for shop owners, who need to hire a mechanic. Topics covered by Davis and Lawson included:

Strategies that are most effective in attracting high-quality mechanics in today's hyper-competitive labor market

Tips for keeping good technicians from rescinding their applications

Best practices for finding automotive technicians who aren't looking for new work

Top mistakes auto shops make when recruiting technicians

Lawson was qualified to speak on the best practices and strategies for finding automotive technicians because that's exactly what TechnicianFind.com provides to repair shop owners.

"We specialize in technician recruiting for independent automotive and diesel repair shops, and on-demand training that teaches shop owners and managers how to get more and better applications from qualified mechanic job seekers," he said.

Using proprietary research compiled over 5+ years, TechnicianFind.com delivers results, according to Lawson. "We've studied the data. We've run countless A/B test campaigns, spoken with hundreds of technicians and shops and then we've implemented only those strategies that help shops advertise, identify, and recruit the help they need."

Perhaps the most compelling research comes from shop owners who have retained TechnicianFind.com to help them hire a mechanic. "When a shop owner gets plugged into a proven and predictable system for finding help on-demand, it lights a fire in their belly. It gives them the confidence, support, and motivation to move forward with their plans for a bigger future. That's why we do what we do. We believe every independent shop owner deserves to have a happy staff helping them to build their dream," Lawson added.

About TechnicianFind.com

TechnicianFind.com was founded by Christopher T. Lawson in 2018. TechnicianFind.com provides full-service technician recruitment services for auto and truck repair shops nationwide. Services provided by TechnicianFind.com include ad copywriting, on-demand technician recruitment courses and coaching, geotargeted social media ad placement, and much more. Visit www.technicianfind.com

About The Quick Lube Expert Podcast

On The Quick Lube Expert Podcast, host M. Kevin Davis invites industry leaders to discuss operations, best practices, products, equipment, industry trends and more. Visit https://www.quicklubeexpert.com/qle-podcast

