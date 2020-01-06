Technics Presents True Wireless Headphones With Industry-Leading Noise-Cancelling Technology

Other enhancements include a newly developed dynamic driver that uses a graphene-coated PEEK diaphragm with a 10-mm diameter and an acoustic control chamber, which optimizes the airflow generated from the driver unit and creates a clear and vast sound space.

Newly Developed 10-mm Driver Unit and Original Acoustic Design

To achieve the same high-quality sound of wired headphones without sacrificing the convenience of a true wireless in-ear headphone, a new and improved dynamic driver unit has been built into the EAH-AZ70W. The graphene-coated PEEK material used for the diaphragm of the new dynamic driver enables transparent, high-pitched and clear middle sound ranges. The airflow generated from the diaphragm can be accurately controlled via the original acoustic control chamber on the rear part of the driver unit.

Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology

The EAH-AZ70W headphones are equipped with Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology, combing feedforward (FF) and feedback (FB) methods as well as digital and analogue processing. The digital and analogue controls work together to minimize noise inside and outside of the headphones, so listeners can immerse themselves in the music without interference.

Stable connections

The EAH-AZ70W's compact body, touch sensor and Bluetooth antenna deliver connection stability and convenient compatibility with smart devices. In addition, its simultaneous L/R reception method offers interruption-free performance and high-quality sound.

Excellent Call Sound Quality

Its high-performance MEMS microphone minimizes wind and other background interference, enabling outstanding noise cancellation and call quality performance. Furthermore, its beam forming technology enables efficient voice transmission during phone calls.

Ambient Sound Mode

Its simple touch sensor allows users to switch between Ambient Sound Mode, Noise Cancelling Mode or Off to adjust the listening experience based on preference or environment.

IPX4 Splash-proof*2 Compact and Lightweight Design

Its compact, lightweight, rounded body is designed for comfortable long-term wear. In addition, it features a splash-proof performance** equivalent to IPX4. The dual-color, molded earpieces provide an excellent fit and the high sound insulation contributes to the sound quality.

The EAH-AZ70W is available in black or silver with a matching charging cradle that fits in the palm of your hand and will be at retail in June 2020.

Long-lasting Battery

When fully charged, the battery provides six hours of continuous playback (when the noise cancellation is turned ON). In addition, the charging cradle battery provides a total of 18 hours of playback, allowing users to listen for long periods of time without worrying about battery capacity.

Technics Audio Connect App*3

Various functions can be controlled via a smartphone by installing the "Technics Audio Connect (free)" app, such as:

Adjust noise cancelling and external sound capture levels

Customize preferred sound modes

Confirm remaining battery levels

Search for the headphones on a map, etc.

*1 As of January 6, 2020.

*2 Only the headphones are compatible with the IPX4 equivalent. It does not include the charging cradle.

*3 Compatible with smartphones and tablets that are equipped with Android™ 6.0 or higher and supports Google Play™, or an iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch equipped with iOS9.3 or higher.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to consumers, businesses and government agencies across the region.

Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Consumer Products:

Internet - http://us.panasonic.com/news

Facebook @technicsus

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

https://na.panasonic.com/us

