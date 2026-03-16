Technimark Acquires Rage Custom Plastics to Expand Growing Healthcare Operations

ASHEBORO, N.C., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technimark, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of custom, highly engineered injection-molded components for medical, consumer, and specialty industrial applications, has acquired Rage Custom Plastics ("Rage"), a US-based provider of blow and injection-molded plastic products focused on medical and consumer healthcare markets.

The acquisition of Rage strengthens Technimark's increasing presence in the high-growth medical and consumer healthcare markets, expands the Company's domestic manufacturing footprint into the Mid-West and Mid-Atlantic regions, and enhances the Company's value-added blow molding capabilities.

Known for manufacturing excellence, customer service, and innovation, Rage has built a proud reputation in its 65-year history. As a family-run business, Rage is dedicated to quality, communication, and care — making them a perfect addition to Technimark.

"My father started Rage 65 years ago with a simple belief," says Dan Saliaris, Rage's Chief Executive Officer: "Take care of your people, do right by your customers, and the business will take care of itself. Technimark's values, culture, and long-term vision mirror our own, and they bring capabilities and global scale that will create tremendous opportunity for our employees and customers. I feel incredibly proud of what we've built — and confident that Rage's legacy will be even stronger as part of Technimark."

Kris Peavy, Technimark's Chief Commercial Officer and President of Healthcare, had high praise for the Rage team: "Rage's talented team, strong culture, and long-term partnerships with strategic healthcare customers make them a perfect acquisition for us. We are excited to welcome the Rage team to the Technimark global organization and look forward to building a stronger future together as we continue advancing our mission to make what makes life better."

About Technimark

Technimark is a global manufacturing solutions partner for the healthcare, consumer packaging, and specialty industrial sectors, specializing in precision injection molding, value-added assembly, and contract manufacturing, including medical devices. Technimark provides customized, end-to-end solutions focused on technology and innovation that improve quality, lower risk, and reduce costs. With facilities in the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ireland, and China, Technimark leverages its global footprint to deliver high-quality products worldwide. Technimark is owned by Oak Hill Capital and Pritzker Private Capital. See the Technimark difference at technimark.com.

About Rage Custom Plastics

Rage Custom Plastics is a family-owned company with 65-year history of exceeding customer expectations in quality, performance and innovation in injection-molded and injection blow-molded plastic products. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, Rage also has operations in Lewis Center, Ohio, Hurt, Virginia, and Altavista, Virginia. Learn more at rageplastics.com.

About Oak Hill Capital

Oak Hill is a longstanding private equity firm focused on the North America middle-market. Oak Hill applies a specialized, theme-based approach to investing and implements a highly systematic approach to theme development, proactive origination, and value creation in partnership with management to build franchises of lasting value. Over the past ~40 years, Oak Hill and its predecessors have raised over $25 billion of initial capital commitments and co-investments and invested in over 115 companies. For more information, please visit www.oakhill.com.

About PPC

PPC is a family-oriented investment firm that specializes in partnering with family-, founder- and management-owned companies in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated investor base, which is anchored by family investors, allows for aligned decision-making, flexible transaction structures, and a focus on achieving long-term business objectives. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

Contact: Trent Ingle

Director of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Technimark LLC