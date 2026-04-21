Technimark Earns Second EcoVadis Gold Medal for Sustainability, Ranking in Top 1% of Its Industry

EcoVadis recognition and SBTi validation reflect Technimark's approach to driving growth, efficiency, and customer value through responsible business practices

ASHEBORO, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technimark, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of custom, highly engineered injection-molded components for healthcare, consumer, and specialty industrial applications, has earned its second EcoVadis Gold Medal, placing the company among the top 2% of rated companies worldwide and in the top 1% of its industry.

EcoVadis, one of the world's largest providers of business sustainability ratings, evaluates companies across environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Technimark's results demonstrate steady progress in these areas – each of which plays a direct role in how the company operates, manages risk, and delivers value to customers.

"Sustainability is fundamental to how we operate and win. It is not a separate initiative – it is how we run the business," said Brad Wellington, Chief Executive Officer of Technimark. "It improves efficiency and reduces risk, while also driving innovation across our teams and processes. Simply put, these are the decisions that make us a stronger and more competitive company."

Over the past year, Technimark has continued to invest across its People, Planet, and Product priorities - strengthening employee engagement and safety, reducing energy use and waste, while also advancing innovation in more sustainable product design. These efforts are directly tied to business performance, helping improve productivity, lower costs, and reduce disruption across the company and its broader supply chain.

In late 2025, the company's greenhouse gas reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5°C. For Technimark, this work is as much about operational discipline as environmental impact — reducing energy intensity, mitigating climate-related risks, and helping customers lower the footprint of their products.

"This recognition reflects a disciplined, performance-driven approach to sustainability," said Katie Distler, Technimark's Chief Sustainability Officer. "We focus on the areas that materially impact performance — energy, supply chain, product design, and how we support our people. The result is better execution, stronger partnerships with our customers and suppliers, and a more resilient operation."

Technimark continues to earn "Best in Class" distinctions from customers, reflecting how its approach to responsible business practices drives stronger performance and a more effective operating model – creating a clear competitive advantage in the markets it serves.

About Technimark

Technimark is a global manufacturing solutions partner for the healthcare, consumer packaging, and specialty industrial sectors, specializing in precision injection molding, value-added assembly, and contract manufacturing, including medical devices. Technimark provides customized, end-to-end solutions focused on technology and innovation that improve quality, lower risk, and reduce costs. With facilities in the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ireland, and China, Technimark leverages its global footprint to deliver high-quality products worldwide. Technimark is owned by Oak Hill Capital and Pritzker Private Capital. See the Technimark difference at technimark.com.

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SOURCE Technimark LLC