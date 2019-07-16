TechnoFrolics Introduces the Packaging Industry to the FrameGlide|Spin Browser Technology

SOMERVILLE, Mass., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- How do you make a tradeshow booth larger than life? Open a virtual door onto industrial plants, processes, and machines in action via interactive hands-on video explorations.

The technology at play - TechnoFrolics' FrameGlide | Spin Browser™ (FG|SB) video explorer - works with conventional video, potentially allowing businesses to leverage existing content.

David Durlach - TechnoFrolics Founder and Director TechnoFrolics combines engineering, art, the natural sciences, and play

Why is the packaging industry particularly apt to benefit from this system?

Video is especially effective in showcasing packaging machinery, where precision, up-close operational details, and overall product flow and throughput, are core features. It is these types of process video – vs. for example "talking heads" - when paired with the FG|SB system, that provide the most engaging user experience and overall utility.

The kid in all of us gets a kick out of watching big machines at work. The FG|SB system virtually "turns over the controls" to prospects, enabling them to observe and explore at their own pace, and making them feel they control the machine's actions.

control the machine's actions. FG|SB-based equipment demonstrations enable businesses to offset costly shipping of massive machines by choosing to bring fewer products physically to a show.

While the FG|SB allows diverse customizations, it is the core experience that is most important.

"The difference between watching a video and interactively exploring with the FG|SB is like the difference between being an airplane passenger and piloting the plane yourself," states inventor David Durlach. "Even the most ordinary of phenomena and processes become riveting when explored through an interactive lens of time and space."

From moments to many hours can be fluidly, swiftly traversed. When points of interest are discovered, content can be precisely, slowly explored. (Exhibits in museum settings include for example a 16 hour boat tour of Lake Champlain, including side trips to local points of interest.)Durlach's design workshop TechnoFrolics offers no-cost 1 to 2 week loans of their FG|SB video explorer demo units to qualifying organizations. Businesses may also choose to "test drive" rental systems, configured with their own content, at the tradeshow.

(This is one in a series as the FG|SB - with its roots in the museum world – travels far afield exploring new frontiers.)

TechnoFrolics specializes in combining technology, art, the natural sciences, and play. Clients range from science museums to multi-national corporations to private collectors. TechnoFrolics was founded in 1988 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

