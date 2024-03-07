Technogym Ecosystem: At IHRSA Los Angeles, the One and Only AI-Based End-to-End Open Platform

Technogym's Unique Ai-Based Ecosystem: A Blueprint for Innovation

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years Technogym has developed a unique ecosystem made of connected smart equipment, software, apps, artificial intelligence, on-demand exercise content and tech services. This allows end-users to live a frictionless experience, fully personalized on their goals, passions and aspirations and operators to personalize every aspect of a member's gym experience, from assessment to program customization and follow-up. This improves members' experiences and increases ROI thanks to the surge in attraction, retention, upselling and secondary spend. Moreover, Technogym Coach – the Artificial Intelligence unifying the whole ecosystem – adjusts training programs to enhance engagement and maximize results, and supports marketing efforts through advanced profiling, allowing operators to run loyalty campaigns.

Technogym Ecosystem: the One and Only AI-Based End-to-End Open Platform

The Technogym Ecosystem makes up an open platform that seamlessly integrates software applications already in use in the club (membership software, marketing platforms, body analysis and assessment devices), fitness equipment (from any manufacturer), payment methods (Apple Pay, Google Pay, Stripe, Visa, Mastercard and others) and members' consumer apps and wearable devices, to provide fitness, health, and sport enthusiasts with fluid and hyper-personalized training experiences.

New Technogym Checkup Assessment Station Launching at IHRSA 2024

The brand-new Technogym Checkup – native to Technogym Ecosystem and launching at IHRSA 2024 – makes up the ultimate access point to the ecosystem. Thanks to Technogym Checkup and its artificial intelligence, users can start their personalized and targeted training programs based on their individual physical and functional parameters, track their improvements along the way, and get adapted training protocols over time.

This innovative AI-based assessment station is the way to personalize each single training program: Technogym Checkup scans body composition, analyses strength performances (from activities on strength machines within Technogym Ecosystem), balance, mobility, and cognitive abilities. Then, it combines all data in the Wellness Age metric and Technogym Coach prescribes effective training protocols that adapt over time.

Technogym

Founded in 1983, Technogym is a world-leading brand in fitness, wellness, sport, and health. Technogym provides a complete ecosystem made of connected smart fitness equipment, digital services, and training content. Thanks to the Mywellness cloud platform people can connect to their personal training experience anywhere, both on Technogym equipment and mobile devices. With over 2,500 employees Technogym is present in over 100 countries. More than 85,000 Wellness centers and 400,000 private homes in the world are equipped with Technogym. Technogym has been appointed Official Supplier to the Paris 2024 Olympics for the ninth time, after Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016, Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020, and it's the reference brand for the training of worldwide champions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356268/Technogym_Ecosystem_2024.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031509/Technogym_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Technogym