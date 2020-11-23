TECHNOGYM Opens Its New Los Angeles Store

Technogym is the world's leading Wellness Company, with its innovative Italian design, cutting-edge technology, high quality, and easy-to-use products that are seen and experienced in the most desirable gyms, private members' clubs, leading hotels and exclusive homes across the globe. The preferred choice of the world's leading athletes and sport teams, as well as being the Official Supplier of the Olympic Games since 2000, the brand also boasts ongoing collaborations with acclaimed Archistar designers.

Whether the goal is athletic training - like running, cycling or triathlon prep, to losing weight, health and prevention, or simply to stay fit and have fun, Technogym is the one and only brand able to offer Precision Training, a fully personalized training experience based on individual needs, passions and aspirations. Technogym's offering features a curated selection of connected smart equipment, digital services and on-demand training programs for every need.

For design lovers, the Personal Line combines acclaimed designer Antonio Citterio's style with Technogym's experience in fitness and wellness technologies.

For both the pro-athlete and sport amateur alike, Skill Line is the ideal range to get you into shape for a high-performance lifestyle.

For those living in smaller residences with limited space, the MyRun - Technogym's 'smart' treadmill that is compact, minimal, and easy-to-use.

The opening of the Los Angeles store is part of the overall retail project that includes the direct presence of Technogym in the main cities around the world: Milan, New York, Madrid, Dubai, Mexico City, Doha, Vienna, Zurich, Moscow, and a dedicated space inside Harrod's department store in London.

TECHNOGYM LOS ANGELES is open Monday to Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM

Technogym Los Angeles - 131 North Robertson Boulevard

Los Angeles, California -90048

P: +1 (310) 270-9150

E: [email protected]

