Technogym Partners With Google Cloud to Pioneer the Next Generation of AI-Powered Health and Wellness

A multi-year collaboration leveraging Google Cloud's AI technologies to power Technogym Ecosystem and define the next generation of personalized health and wellness experiences

COLOGNE, Germany, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technogym today announced a multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud to integrate Google's latest generative AI technologies into the Technogym AI Ecosystem. This partnership will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Technogym AI Coach, delivering superior, personalized training experiences for end-users, and the Technogym AI Assistant, designed to automate and optimize business operations for industry professionals.

Leveraging Technogym's 40 years of scientific research and global data bank, alongside Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities, the two companies are collaborating to pioneer the agentic AI revolution in the fitness and wellness sector. The integration of Google Cloud AI technologies will further empower the Technogym AI Ecosystem to define a new standard of hyper-personalized wellness, promote healthy longevity, and introduce the "healthness" era.

The collaboration will focus on four key areas:

An even more intelligent and predictive Technogym AI Coach : by integrating Google's Gemini AI models Technogym AI coach conversational interface becomes more predictive, allowing users to interact naturally via text, images, or voice. For example, users can ask how to improve their Wellness Age and receive personalized tips on training and recovery. The AI Coach transforms user data into precision programs that automatically adapt to their progress and needs, while also simplifying the experience by digitalizing workout plans with a single click and seamlessly tracking workouts across different touchpoints. This hyper-personalization is delivered within a secure, enterprise-grade environment, keeping all user health data strictly private.

: by integrating Google's Gemini AI models Technogym AI coach conversational interface becomes more predictive, allowing users to interact naturally via text, images, or voice. For example, users can ask how to improve their Wellness Age and receive personalized tips on training and recovery. The AI Coach transforms user data into precision programs that automatically adapt to their progress and needs, while also simplifying the experience by digitalizing workout plans with a single click and seamlessly tracking workouts across different touchpoints. This hyper-personalization is delivered within a secure, enterprise-grade environment, keeping all user health data strictly private. The new AI Assistant for operators and trainers : Technogym AI Assistant will leverage Google Cloud's AI technologies to streamline workflows and boost efficiency. The assistant will support workout programming, automate operational tasks for the staff, and offer deeper insights into user behaviours, helping to identify potential dropout signals and improve customer retention. This allows trainers to reduce screen time and dedicate more focus to high-value coaching, human connection and boost additional revenues on new services.

: Technogym AI Assistant will leverage Google Cloud's AI technologies to streamline workflows and boost efficiency. The assistant will support workout programming, automate operational tasks for the staff, and offer deeper insights into user behaviours, helping to identify potential dropout signals and improve customer retention. This allows trainers to reduce screen time and dedicate more focus to high-value coaching, human connection and boost additional revenues on new services. Unique Data Platform to make AI precise, predictive and effective : Technogym has built its Data Platform on Google Cloud, leveraging BigQuery to establish a strong, scalable foundation for its AI initiatives. The entire AI architecture is centred around Google Cloud's enterprise AI platform . This provides a secure environment where Technogym can utilize Google's Gemini models to build and deploy advanced AI applications, including cutting-edge agentic AI for its connected smart equipment.

: Technogym has built its Data Platform on Google Cloud, leveraging BigQuery to establish a strong, scalable foundation for its AI initiatives. The entire AI architecture is centred around Google Cloud's enterprise AI platform . This provides a secure environment where Technogym can utilize Google's Gemini models to build and deploy advanced AI applications, including cutting-edge agentic AI for its connected smart equipment. Advancing internal operational excellence with Gemini Enterprise: Technogym is also deploying Gemini Enterprise, Google Cloud's agent platform, across its own global workforce. By integrating these advanced generative AI capabilities into daily internal workflows, Technogym will enhance employee productivity, streamline cross-functional collaboration, and drive enterprise-wide operational efficiency.

"When it works, it's obsolete. At Technogym, this is our mantra," said Nerio Alessandri, Founder and CEO of Technogym. "Starting from our unique Technogym AI Ecosystem, we continue to innovate through our collaboration with Google Cloud and the integration of Gemini AI models, which will allow us to deliver an even more personalized and engaging wellness experience for end-users and our partner operators."

"As the wellness industry shifts toward hyper-personalized, agentic experiences, Google Cloud is at the forefront of delivering the advanced AI technologies needed to power this transformation," said Raffaele Gigantino, Country Manager Italy Google Cloud. "By leveraging our AI technologies and preparing its data for an agentic future, Technogym is accelerating innovation and setting a new standard for consumer engagement in the fitness industry."

Technogym

Founded in 1983 by Nerio Alessandri, Technogym is a world leader in digital solutions and products for fitness, sport, health, and wellness. The company offers an integrated ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence that combines connected equipment, digital services, on-demand training experiences, and apps, ensuring every user a personalized workout anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym, in hotels, at the doctor or outdoors. Today, Technogym operates in more than 100 countries with over 2,500 employees. Every day, 70 million people train with Technogym across 100,000 wellness centers and 500,000 private homes worldwide. Recognized as the reference brand for international athletes and champions, Technogym has been chosen as the Official Supplier to the last 10 editions of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud