Technological Advancements and Emerging Applications of Fuel Cells, 2019 Market Report

Technological Advancements and Emerging Applications in Fuel Cells, provides an overview of existing commercial, near commercial and emerging fuel cell technologies. The research study focuses on the emerging innovations and the latest achievements in the development of fuel cell.



The study presents a snapshot of emerging fuel cell technologies, their advantages and disadvantages, and possible application. Additionally, it presents the performance analysis and comparison of different fuel cell technologies, adoption scenario and application future. A listing of key innovations and patent filing trends is included to give an indication of the road ahead for novel fuel cell technologies to watch.

There is rising demand for innovative, efficient and cleaner power generation technologies. Electrochemical energy technologies such as supercapacitors , batteries and fuel cells have gained a significant interest in last decades and are considered important to enable alternative power sources. Fuel cells are one of the most promising energy generating technologies in terms of efficiency and high performance operations.



Fuel cells feature fuel flexibility; the cells can utilize the hydrogen extracted from various hydrocarbon or alcohol fuels, as well as from landfill gas, anaerobic digester gas, biomass or ammonia. The combination of reversible fuel cell with renewable power sources, such as solar or wind, makes it possible to create a totally zero-emission energy system. Such combination provides a shift towards sustainable energy future.



Fuel cells cover a wide range of application for transportation and power generation to small- and medium-scale. Although fuel cells are highly efficient and environmentally safe, they still face challenges to compete with conventional energy technologies. To accelerate fuel cells commercialization, many companies and research institutes are working on development and improvement of fuel cells which are not yet as durable, powerful, and low cost as the internal combustion engine.



The application prospects and growth opportunities of Emerging Fuel Cell Technologies:

Increasing interest in low-emission energy generation systems is expected to create opportunities for extensive commercialization of fuel cell technologies that is likely to increase demand for hydrogen storing, distributing and fuelling infrastructure.

The cost of fuel cell must be competitive with conventional power systems to be commercially viable. Advancements in non-precious metal catalysts, membrane, cell hardware, and various supporting and auxiliary components are supposed to play a huge role in reducing the fuel cell cost.

The size and weight of fuel cell systems should be reduced to meet the packaging requirements for commercial automotive and portable applications. In addition, for further commercialization of technologies, it is necessary to develop lightweight, compact on-board hydrogen storage systems.

The study deeply illustrates the following:

Review of fuel cell technologies, application, and future prospects.

The factors driving adoption and development of fuel cells.

Comparative technology analysis.

Focus areas of technology development.

Future growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology

1.3 Top 5 Findings of the Fuel Cells



2.0 Fuel Cell Technology - Current Trends Review

2.1 Fuel Cell - Technology Significance and Market Status

2.2 Energy Chain of Hydrogen: Overview

2.3 Fuel Cell Classification and Application Landscape

2.4 Technological Maturity of Commercial and Emerging Fuel Cells

2.5 Key Drivers in Fuel Cell Technology

2.6 Key Challenges in Fuel Cell Technology



3.0 Technology Snapshot of Existing Commercial Fuel Cell Technologies

3.1 Existing Commercial or Near Commercial Fuel Cell Technologies

3.2 Existing Fuel Cell Technologies Operate Primarily on Hydrogen



4.0 Snapshot of Emerging Technologies

4.1 Solid Acid Fuel Cell

4.2 Direct Carbon Fuel Cell

4.3 Zinc-air Fuel Cell

4.4 Magnesium-air Fuel Cell

4.5 Protonic Ceramic Fuel Cell

4.6 Microbial Fuel Cell

4.7 Enzymatic Fuel Cell



5.0 IP Landscape Analysis and Research Focus of Fuel Cell Technologies (2016-2018)

5.1 Patent Activity for Fuel Cells Based on Geography

5.2 Patent Activity for Fuel Cells Based on Technology Type

5.3 Competitive Landscape in Patent Activity for Fuel Cell

5.4 Fuel Cell Technology Development and Research Focus



6.0 Technology Analysis of Fuel Cells

6.1 Fuel Cell Systems Cost and Technical Objectives as Decisive Criteria for Commercialization

6.2 Performance Comparison of Fuel Cell Technologies

6.3 Decision Matrix for Fuel Cell Technologies

6.4 Application Landscape of the Current and Future Fuel Cells

6.5 Application Future of Fuel Cells



7.0 Analyst's Perspectives

7.1 Strategic Imperatives: Critical Success Factors



8.0 Key Industry Innovators



