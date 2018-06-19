Technologies Enabling Food Safety, 2018 Report: Interconnected Value Chain Networks Establish the Need for Continued Tracking and Detection of Food Quality

This research service titled, "Technologies Enabling Food Safety", focuses on the emerging technologies across various industries that can potentially enhance food safety across the food supply value chain.

Food safety has gained momentum in recent years mainly due to rising consumer awareness towards the type of food and beverage products consumed. Incidents of food recalls mainly due to contamination by microorganisms and other toxins/ chemicals that can cause foodborne illnesses have also raised the need for proper food safety measures from farm to fork. The need for food safety, therefore, drives new growth opportunities in different segments of the food industry value chain, including production, processing, packing, distribution/transportation, storage, and preparation.

This research service summarizes the various technologies and the emerging opportunities enabling food safety of different types of food and beverage products. It also includes details on key stakeholder activities and noteworthy technology developments focused towards enhancing food safety.



The technologies that we consider to be most impactful in the next three to five years for ensuring and enabling include:

Artificial Intelligence

Block Chain

Gene Editing

Point-of-Care Devices

Intelligent Packaging

Advanced Encapsulation

Biosensors

Printed Electronics

Synthetic Biology

Thermosonication

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope



2. Key Findings

2.1 Interconnected Value Chain Networks Establish the Need for Continued Tracking and Detection of Food Quality

2.2 Successful Technology Deployment Requires Collaborative Efforts from Stakeholders Across the Value Chain Networks



3. Artificial Intelligence

3.1 Artificial Intelligence Technology Likely to Dominate the Future of Food Trade

3.2 AI will Enable Accurate Predictions on Food Quality

3.3 Rising Adoption of AI Noted in the Food Services Sector

3.4 Innovators Involved in Information Technology and Retail are Leading AI Adoption

3.5 AI has a key Role to Play in the Future of Food Production



4. Blockchain

4.1 Blockchain Helps Maintain a Trace of all Ingredients Used in a Food Item

4.2 Innovators Involved in Information Technology and Retail are Leading in Blockchain Adoption

4.3 The United States and China are Leading in Blockchain Adoption

4.4 Transparency in Supply Chains will Benefit all the Stakeholders In the Food and Agriculture Industry



5. Gene Editing

5.1 Gene Editing Technologies Poised to Address Global Food Needs

5.2 China Leads the Global IP Landscape for Food Gene Editing Applications

5.3 Analysis of Innovator Profiles

5.4 The Future of Gene Edited Foods



6. Point-of-care Devices

6.1 Point-of-care detection Devices Addressing Food Safety Issues in Public Health

6.2 PoC Food Safety Devices Used across the Food Value Chain

6.3 Key Players in PoC Detection Devices for Food Safety

6.4 Government and Venture Funding Fuelling Innovations in this Space

6.5 Future Prospects and Growth Opportunities



7. Intelligent Packaging

7.1 Key Focus is Towards Offering Interactive Packaging for End-consumers

7.2 Technology Development and Adoption is Rising Across Geographies

7.3 Focus is on Enhancing Customer Experience when Using Packaged Food Products

7.4 Developing Materials that can Easily Facilitate Integration of Advanced Electronics to Packaging is Required



8. Advanced Encapsulation

8.1 Key Trends Indicate a Focus on Optimizing Delivery of Ingredients Using Controlled Release Mechanisms

8.2 Consumers Prefer Technologies that Allow Easy Handling

8.3 Industrial Focus is on Enhancing the Ability of Encapsulation to Release Contents at Controlled Rate

8.4 Research Focus is on Incorporating Nanotechnology in Encapsulation



9. Biosensors

9.1 Key focus is on Quick Detection of Microbial Contaminants

9.2 Development of Biosensors to Detect Contaminants across Food Production and Consumption Lifecycle

9.3 Industrial Focus of Biosensors is an End To End Application across the Supply Chain

9.4 Biosensors that can Detect Multiple Contaminants and can be Integrated with existing technologies are the key to future of sensing



10. Printed Electronics

10.1 Printed Electronics is a Key Enabler for Integrating Smart Labels and Tags into Food Packaging

10.2 Cost of Implementation is a Major Challenge Hindering Wide-scale Adoption of Smart Labels for Food Safety Solutions

10.3 Key Advancements in Printed Electronics for the Food Safety Industry

10.4 Key Innovators and Innovation Profiles



11. Synthetic Biology

11.1 Integration of Genetics, Biology, and Engineering Develops Sustainable Food Products with Enhanced Food Safety

11.2 USA Leads in the Number of Patents Filed and More Funding is Available for the Development of Sustainable Food Safety Solutions in North America

11.3 Industrial Focus is on Enhancing Crop Health and Food Safety Through Cost-effective Solutions

11.4 Future Techniques Enhancing Sustainability also Eliminates Petroleum Products thereby Enhancing Food Safety



12. Thermosonication

12.1 Thermosonication Improves Food Quality with Less Energy Consumption as Against Conventional Preservation Techniques

12.2 Preservation of Juices and Dairy Products are the Main Application Areas

12.3 Retention of Bioactive Components and Preserving Colour Quality are the Key R&D Focus Areas

12.4 Increased Consumer Demands for Nutritional Foods will Drive Adoption Potential



