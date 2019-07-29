Technology Developments in Plastic Degradation, 2019 - Innovative Processes that can Enhance the Rate of Degradation of Synthetic Plastics Used in Daily Life

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Developments in Plastic Degradation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research study identifies the disruptive innovations in plastic degradation industry with technology readiness levels which can aid in degrading plastics in the environment.

Plastics manufactured from primary chemicals derived from crude oil are not completely biodegradable and environment friendly. The eco-friendliness of the plastics depends upon the ability of the plastics to degrade under specific conditions. Emissions from the plastics production and the disposal of single use plastics in to landfills is a major concern for the human health and environment. Most petroleum derived plastics when sent to landfills get buried and do not degrade naturally.

Alternately, the plastic-products break down into micro-plastics and stay in the environment for years. It is therefore necessary to utilize sustainable and cost effective technologies so as to degrade plastics and reduce the burden on landfills and aquatic ecosystems.

The research service also offers insights on the following which includes:

Overview of the plastic pollution, Key innovations and Strategic Insights

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Urgency to Adopt Effective Measures to Manage Plastic Waste

1.2 Key Findings in Emerging Innovations for Plastic Degradation

1.3 Research Process and Methodology

2.0 Introduction

2.1 Plastics - Ubiquitous Versatile Materials

2.2 A Global Agenda for Wealth Creation Based on Green Principles

2.3 Waste from Plastic Packaging is the Primary Problem

2.4 Need for Plastic Degradation

2.5 Factors Contributing to Drive for Plastic Degradation

2.6 Comparison: Plastic Degradation versus Recycling

2.7 Biodegradability Independent of Plastic Origin

2.8 Critical Polymer Properties and Effect on Biodegradability

2.9 Comparison: OBPs Fully Aligned with RRR Principles

3.0 Innovative Ecosystems

3.1 Biological Methods

3.1.1 Microbial Activity Under Higher Temperature and Moisture Content Increases Plastic Degradation

3.1.2 Enzyme Integrated Plastics that can Easily Biodegrade in a Conducive Environment

3.1.3 Identification of Robust Microorganisms for the Degradation of Plastics

3.1.4 Utilization of Synthetic Biology to Degrade PET and PU using Pseudomonas Species

3.1.5 MHETase Enzymatic Degradation of Plastic

3.2 Thermo-Oxidative Methods

3.2.1 Thermo-Oxidative processes are effective under very low Temperature and involves Depolymerization of long chains

3.2.2 The Influence of Change in Carbonyl Index in Thermo-Oxidation Degradation of Polyamide Plastics

3.2.3 The Influence of Change in Elongation at Break in Thermo-Oxidation Degradation of Polystyrene Plastics

3.2.4 Utilization of Manganese Laurate for the Thermo-Oxidative Degradation of High Density Polyethylene

3.2.5 Nano-Coated Semiconductor Systems Enhancing Photo-Catalytic Oxidation in the Degradation of Plastic

3.2.6 Integration of Compatibilizer and Pea Starch for Enhanced Degradation of Low Density Polyethylene

3.3 Ultrasonic Methods

3.3.1 Ultrasonic Irradiation processes also help in the degradation of Water Soluble Polymers

3.3.2 Highly Intense Ultrasonic Waves for the Degradation of Polymers

3.3.3 Ultrasonic Degradation of Polystyrene

3.4 Chemical Methods

3.4.1 Gasification processes Provide More Sustainable Methods for the Degradation of Plastic Waste

3.4.2 Cross Alkane Metathesis For the Degradation of Low Density Polyethylene

3.4.3 Fluidized Bed Gasification for the Degradation of Polyethylene

3.5 Mechanical Methods

3.5.1 Mechanical Processes Integrated with Chemical or Biological Methods are more efficient than Utilizing Mechanical Processes Alone

3.5.2 Low Energy based Compression for Plastic Degradation

3.5.3 Proprietary Mechanical Processes based Compression for Polyethylene Degradation

3.6 Comparative Analysis

3.6.1 Comparative Matrix based on the Effect of Processes on Plastic Degradation

3.6.2 Patent Filing Trends: Plastic Degradation

4.0 Key Conclusions

5.0 Key Contacts



