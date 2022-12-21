Technology Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby Honored with Inaugural Bootstrapper Award from Multifamily Innovation® Advisory Council

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company's CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, was the first recipient of the Multifamily Innovation® Bootstrapper Award. The award was presented to Kirby at the commencement of Multifamily Innovation® Summit in Phoenix, where he was honored with a standing ovation.

The Multifamily Innovation® Bootstrapper Award recognizes entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses without raising rounds of venture capital or relying on funding from external sources. The award celebrates those who have focused on creating great products and services that serve the needs of multifamily owners and operators, while providing ongoing support to their clients.

A technologist at heart, Kirby is an acclaimed speaker, award-winning podcaster, and the founder of 365 Connect, a leading PropTech firm exclusively serving the multifamily housing industry. He holds 97 technology awards, has been named to the Silicon Bayou 100 list of most influential entrepreneurs, and presented in over 150 webcasts reaching over one-million global listeners. Kirby serves as an advisory board member of Rainbow, a national nonprofit organization in the affordable housing industry and is Chair of Technology Initiatives for the Multifamily Innovation Advisory Council. Kirby, and his wife Melinda, are fixtures in the philanthropic community, where they support several initiatives focused on educational, healthcare, and equality programs through their charitable foundation.

"We are thrilled to recognize Kerry for his innovative contributions to the multifamily housing industry," said Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership and Chairman of the Multifamily Innovation Advisory Council. "Kerry's passion for technology and his dedication to improving the lives of renters through his work make him a deserving recipient of the first-ever Multifamily Innovation® Bootstrapper Award. This award celebrates the hard work and dedication of visionary entrepreneurs that are building thriving businesses without relying on venture capital. We are proud to recognize Kerry for his notable success and being the driving force behind the next generation of change-makers in our industry."

Kirby stated, "I am truly honored to be recognized with this prestigious inaugural award from an organization that truly focuses on innovation in our industry. Bootstrapped companies certainly sit in a very separate box than venture-backed firms, and I am proud to be part of this exclusive group. Not being distracted by external capital sources allows us to focus on our people, products, and services, it gives us the freedom to innovate for the 43 million Americans that call a rental apartment their home."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at 365connect.com

