Technology Executive Carolyn Everson Joins Viam Board of Directors

Former Facebook and Microsoft executive joins Viam board amidst accelerating enterprise interest in robotics, AI, and automation.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viam, the software platform for smart machines, is pleased to announce the appointment of technology executive Carolyn Everson as an independent board member.

Everson brings extensive experience aligning breakthrough technologies with consumer-facing global commercial strategies, and will serve as a critical advisor as Viam accelerates its go-to-market strategies across fast-growing robotics, automation, AI, and IoT applications.

Currently a senior advisor at Permira Private Equity, Everson has over 28 years experience in senior operating roles in consumer facing technology and media. She was most recently President of Instacart, and was previously the Vice President, Global Business Group at Facebook (Meta), where she led a team of over 4,000 people in over 55 countries and was responsible for over $60B in revenue. Prior to Facebook, Carolyn was the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft's Global Advertising Sales and Trade Marketing Teams.

"Carolyn deeply understands the power of major inflection points in technology, having seen it first-hand for over a decade at Facebook, and now as an advisor to startups and leading global organizations," said Eliot Horowitz, Viam founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to partner with her in our mission to unlock the future of automation and make it easy for developers everywhere to build for the physical world."

Based in New York City, Viam is led by Eliot Horowitz, who previously co-founded MongoDB and led the product and technology teams as CTO for 13 years. Since founding Viam in 2020, Viam has raised $87M in total funding, most recently a Series B round with Union Square Ventures and Battery Ventures, announced in March 2024.

"Viam's bold vision will help teams everywhere explore new solutions in climate, smart infrastructure, robotics, and more," said Carolyn Everson. "The next frontier of innovation will leverage data, the cloud, and AI in transformative ways. I'm so excited to partner with Eliot and the Viam team on the opportunity ahead."

Everson currently serves on the boards of The Coca Cola Company, The Walt Disney Company, Under Armour, Villanova University, the Humane Society of the United States, and Columbia Medical School, as well as the International Advisory Board for Banco Santander and the Americas Advisory Board for Temasek. She is an Advisor for Visible Ventures, a member of the Council of Foreign Relations, and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network at the Aspen Institute.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Villanova University, a master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School, and an honorary doctorate from Mount Saint Mary's University.

Viam is a comprehensive open source platform that simplifies the building, monitoring, and data management of smart machines. From industrial robots to smart home appliances to IoT devices, Viam is transforming the way software powers hardware for any device with sensing, compute, and actuation. Founded in 2020 by former MongoDB co-founder and CTO Eliot Horowitz, Viam is headquartered in New York City.

