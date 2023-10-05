Technology Innovator Kerry W. Kirby Joins Speaker Lineup at Louisiana State Bar Association CLE Event

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as a speaker at the Louisiana State Bar Association's Back to Basics Continuing Legal Education Event. The educational seminar, exclusively available to licensed legal professionals, takes place October 9, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Kerry W. Kirby, Entrepreneur, Technology Innovator, Philanthropist, Founder of 365 Connect
The Louisiana State Bar Association assists its more than 23,000 members in the practice of law. The statewide association provides an array of resources including programs for attorneys to meet their continuing legal educational compliance requirements. As part of its multi-faceted mission, the association promotes and maintains access to justice initiatives for the state's residents, assists the Louisiana Supreme Court in its regulation of the practice of law, upholds the honor of the courts and the profession, and supports programs that increase public understanding of and respect for the law.

The topic, "The Complexities of ADA Website Accessibility Compliance," will delve into how the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is being interpreted by legal experts to extend to online services, and the landmark court rulings that have spurned massive litigation efforts into pending legislative laws. The presentation will discuss the measures necessary to ensure that websites, as well as the services provided, are accessible to everyone, including individuals with disabilities.

"Today, over a billion people globally have some form of a disability that makes accessing the web difficult," stated Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. "We live in an interconnected world, one that is reliant on the Internet to deliver services and resources through multiple channels. As physical buildings utilize their websites to transact and interact with prospective and existing customers, we must ensure that those connected digital assets follow the same core standards of accessibility."

A technologist at heart, Kirby is a renowned entrepreneur, technology innovator, and philanthropist. He is an acclaimed speaker, author, and award-winning podcaster that has reached millions of listeners with appearances across various media outlets, streaming services, and event stages to discuss the convergence of technology in our digitally dependent world. Kerry serves on the Board of Advisors of Rainbow, a national nonprofit organization that provides service-enriched housing programs for affordable housing communities across the country and is Chair of Technology Initiatives for the Multifamily Innovation Advisory Council, an industry group that includes the nation's largest apartment owners and operators focused on industry transformation. 

"Through a series of laws and regulations, we have prioritized physical accommodations for people with disabilities. Now, the need for inclusion has extended to the digital sphere," Kirby explained. "There are no quick fix solutions, you must build compliance into the foundation of your technology, just as you would in a physical building. As the world continues to become increasingly digitally dependent, technology adoption repeatedly proves itself as a defining factor in human progress. It is our responsibility, as a society, to ensure that no one is left in the dark. I am excited to share my knowledge of this subject with the legal community."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect delivers the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, the platform executes processes that accelerate operations and minimizes human intervention. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to connect people with where they live, 365 Connect is built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Learn how we are ready for what's next at 365connect.com

