Technology Innovator Kerry W. Kirby to Discuss Outlook of Challenging Multifamily Housing Market in Live Webcast

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as keynote speaker in a live webcast. The webcast, Multifamily Outlook: Looking Back and Moving Forward in Today's Challenging Market, is scheduled to air January 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry and across major streaming channels worldwide.

Kerry W. Kirby is a global entrepreneur, technology innovator, software designer, and philanthropist.
Multifamily Outlook: Looking Back and Moving Forward in Today's Challenging Market delivers a comprehensive overview of the obstacles property management firms are facing to staff, maintain, and operate their communities against economic headwinds that are shrinking bottom lines. The webcast explores how the multifamily housing industry can leverage technology to supplement workforces and reduce costs to meet financial expectations.

"In order to succeed in today's challenging marketplace, businesses of all types need to implement an automated service approach to strengthen the capabilities of their workforce," Kirby explained. "Change has never moved faster, but along with that change comes the need to revise our strategies and transform outdated processes to ensure continuity of services."

Joining Kirby is property management expert, Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry professional, and the author of SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have presented over 165 podcasts together, reaching millions of listeners from around the world, and broadcasting across an array of podcast channels, such as Spotify, iHeart Radio, and Apple Podcast. With more than 50 years of combined experience in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby deliver comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming, which has earned the duo an array of highly acclaimed global awards.

Oriente responded, "Kerry has his finger on the pulse of the latest technology innovations trending across the globe, and I am excited to join him in this discussion on the latest technology trends entering the market that will help our industry transform its operations. As with all the material we produce, we strive to deliver relevant, straightforward information to our audience, so they can better prepare for the next wave of developments taking place."

"The world has changed dramatically, and its effects are felt across every business and industry imaginable," Kirby concluded. "Property management teams are spread thin, and finding qualified staff is even more of a challenge in today's market. Given the immense size of the modern-day rental market, it is crucial that multifamily housing operators leverage next generation technologies to not only better serve their renters, but also supplement their workforce."

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect delivers the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, the platform executes processes that accelerate operations and minimizes human intervention. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to connect people with where they live, 365 Connect is built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Learn how we are ready for what's next at 365connect.com.

