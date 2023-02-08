Technology scholarships are available at St. Petersburg College

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud computing has become a way of life. Offering services like servers, storage, databases and software over the internet - or "cloud" - has touched nearly every aspect of the technology industry and has created a demand for skilled IT professionals. That need continues to grow exponentially with the adoption of cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

In fact, the industry is expected to grow from $371.4 billion in 2020 to $832.1 billion by 2025, according to a report by Markets and Markets research company.

St. Petersburg College is meeting this industry growth by offering scholarships for individuals seeking to begin their academic journey in information technology, as well as those currently employed in IT positions looking to upskill or reskill to advance in their careers. This scholarship initiative is funded by a grant from Cyber Florida and the Florida Department of Education.

"In the College of Computer and Information Technology at St. Petersburg College, we strive to provide the most relevant and current technology education in order to prepare students for today's industry workforce," said John Long, SPC Chair of the College of Computer and Information Technology. "Our latest program additions in cloud computing will truly allow students to reach for the sky in pursuit of a quality career in the information technology field."

The scholarship can help cover the cost of tuition and exam fees for:

Short-term training in AWS or Comp TIA Data+ that can be completed in under three months

SPC's Cloud Computing Certificate, which takes less than a year to complete, and offers credit towards an associate or bachelor's degree at the college

Limited scholarships are available and awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority will be given to those who apply by March 3.

To learn more about the scholarships and degree programs, visit spc.edu/jobtraining-cloudcomputing .

SOURCE St. Petersburg College