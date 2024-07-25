Technology Veteran Daniel Li Joins Strava as General Counsel

Li will oversee all legal matters including product, privacy, transactions and corporate

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the leading digital community for active people with more than 125 million athletes, announced the appointment of Daniel Li as general counsel. In this role, his responsibilities will include leading the legal team, managing the platform's data protection practices, and overseeing mergers and acquisition activities.

Li brings a wealth of legal experience, including two initial public offerings (IPOs). Prior to joining Strava, Li served as general counsel for Allbirds, where he oversaw the company's IPO, expansion into four continents, and overall legal strategy. Before Allbirds, Li held prominent legal roles at technology organizations such as Facebook, where he was the company's first product counsel, and data.ai, where he served as general counsel.

"As Strava accelerates, it cannot be understated how Daniel's in-depth expertise of privacy, product and AI, will protect our community and push our pace of product innovation," said Michael Martin, CEO of Strava. "His experience serving as general counsel and advising on strategic transactions for such notable brands is advantageous for us to accelerate growth and expand Strava product offerings, while strengthening the value we offer to athletes."

Li earned his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Li joins Strava as the platform accelerates its product velocity. Since the spring, Strava has welcomed Matt Salazar as chief product officer, Rob Terrell as chief technology officer and launched highly anticipated features such as Dark mode and Family Plan .

