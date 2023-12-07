Technomic releases 2024 global and Canadian foodservice trend predictions

Headwinds moderated over the past year and 2024 promises the hope of predictability

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic has released predictions on what will impact the restaurant industry internationally over the next year in its 2024 Global Restaurant Trends Forecast and What's in Store for 2024 in Canada.

"Industry headwinds moderated over the past year, and 2024 promises the hope of a more predictable atmosphere relative to labor, inflation and supply," said Aaron Jourden, director of international research and insights at Technomic. "But international conflicts, extreme weather and the many seen and unseen effects of the pandemic may still create newfound uncertainty that negatively impacts many aspects of the industry."

Global trend highlights:

A new wave of Korean influence is set to emerge on menus—expect less-familiar offerings such a K ramen, spicy tteokbokki rice cakes and army stew

New products will roll out quicker than in the past but for shorter periods

More brands from China will be growing their presence overseas

Canada trend highlights:

Operators will spotlight functional shrubs, trees, weeds and berries in food and beverage

Restaurant guests will opt for earlier dinner service

Varied preparations, flavor interpretations and packaging of classic condiments will breathe new life into menus

