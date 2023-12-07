Technomic releases 2024 global and Canadian foodservice trend predictions

Technomic, Inc.

07 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

Headwinds moderated over the past year and 2024 promises the hope of predictability

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technomic has released predictions on what will impact the restaurant industry internationally over the next year in its 2024 Global Restaurant Trends Forecast and What's in Store for 2024 in Canada.

"Industry headwinds moderated over the past year, and 2024 promises the hope of a more predictable atmosphere relative to labor, inflation and supply," said Aaron Jourden, director of international research and insights at Technomic. "But international conflicts, extreme weather and the many seen and unseen effects of the pandemic may still create newfound uncertainty that negatively impacts many aspects of the industry."

Global trend highlights:

  • A new wave of Korean influence is set to emerge on menus—expect less-familiar offerings such a K ramen, spicy tteokbokki rice cakes and army stew
  • New products will roll out quicker than in the past but for shorter periods
  • More brands from China will be growing their presence overseas

Canada trend highlights:

  • Operators will spotlight functional shrubs, trees, weeds and berries in food and beverage
  • Restaurant guests will opt for earlier dinner service
  • Varied preparations, flavor interpretations and packaging of classic condiments will breathe new life into menus

Read the global and Canadian trend whitepapers: https://www.technomic.com/blog-news

Learn more about global industry, menu and consumer insights: https://www.technomic.com/global-foodservice-navigator-program

About Technomic 
Technomic Inc. was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at www.technomic.com

