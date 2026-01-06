TechnoMile and SIMS Software Combine to Accelerate Innovation across GovCon, Defense, and Public Sector Organizations, Backed by Capitol Meridian Partners

The combined organization will deliver an integrated AI platform for Growth, Contracts, and Security Operations

TYSONS, Va. and CARLSBAD, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechnoMile, a provider of transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government, has combined with SIMS Software, an industrial security software provider that supports organizational compliance with complex regulatory and audit requirements, in a transaction led by Capitol Meridian Partners, a Washington, D.C.-based firm that invests in companies at the nexus of government and commercial markets. The combined company will deliver a comprehensive, integrated set of solutions from pre-award through post-award workflows for the GovCon, Aerospace and Defense, and Defense Tech sectors, as well as government agencies and research institutions.

SIMS Software

"This is a pivotal moment for TechnoMile and SIMS," said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile. "By pairing TechnoMile's AI platform with SIMS' proven industrial security information management solutions – and partnering with Capitol Meridian – we're accelerating AI innovation, expanding our capabilities and reach, and raising the bar for how we serve our customers. We are two world-class solution providers united by one vision: delivering transformative value to the defense and public sector ecosystem."

Michael Struttmann, CEO & President of SIMS Software, commented: "SIMS has been a trusted leader in industrial security information management for over 40 years. Joining forces with TechnoMile allows us to deliver even greater value to our customers by combining our deep security expertise with TechnoMile's advanced AI-driven capabilities. Together, we're creating an end-to-end platform that addresses critical needs across business development, contract management, and security operations."

The combined organization will leverage Capitol Meridian's backing and long history investing in companies serving the government to scale faster, invest in innovation, and integrate offerings, positioning the TechnoMile platform as the foundation for a unified suite of solutions and future growth opportunities.

"We are thrilled to support the combination of TechnoMile and SIMS, whom we have admired for many years," said Michael Puopolo, Managing Director at Capitol Meridian. "Thanks to the complementary strengths of the two companies, the combined organization is positioned to deliver transformative solutions that help customers accelerate growth, navigate complexity, reduce risk, and achieve mission success."

Capitol Meridian Operating Partner Brian Hobbs added: "As a long-term TechnoMile customer, I know firsthand the value that their purpose-built platform delivers by bringing greater process rigor and better decisions to the contracting lifecycle. Combining with SIMS will amplify that impact by creating a unified platform that seamlessly links contracting workflows with the facility and personnel clearance data customers require to compliantly staff, execute, and scale mission-critical programs."

William Blair served as financial advisor to Capitol Meridian, and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor. Baird served as financial advisor to TechnoMile, and DLA Piper LLP served as legal advisor. KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor to SIMS Software, and King & Spalding LLP served as legal advisor. Monroe Capital LLC provided debt financing for the transaction.

About TechnoMile

From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 50 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

About SIMS Software

For over 40 years, SIMS Software has been the leading provider of security information management software to the world's most renowned government agencies, defense contractors, high technology giants, academic institutions, and research facilities. SIMS Software helps security professionals centralize dispersed data sources to achieve operational efficiencies, government compliance, risk mitigation and visibility across their security domain.

About Capitol Meridian Partners

Founded in 2021, Capitol Meridian Partners invests at the nexus of commercial and government markets, targeting opportunities where the firm can invest and drive value creation through active engagement with management. The firm draws upon the deep network of industry veterans curated over 25+ years of its principals' experience in the sector to bring thoughtful strategic resources to each investment opportunity. capitolmeridian.com

