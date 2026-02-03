New technical integrations will connect Technosylva's predictive wildfire risk and spread modeling with Pano AI's real-time detection and incident intelligence - bringing together visual incident confirmation and forward-looking analysis to support faster, risk-informed decisions

LA JOLLA, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technosylva and Pano AI today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a more unified and simplified view of wildfire risk and active incidents for utilities, fire agencies, and first responders using – or planning to use – both technologies. By combining Technosylva's predictive wildfire risk and event analysis with Pano AI's live camera views and ignition intelligence, the companies aim to help operational teams move from separate systems and fragmented context to a shared, decision-ready picture that connects what is happening now with what may happen next.

Technosylva and Pano AI Announce Partnership to Deliver Unified Predictive + Real-Time Wildfire Intelligence for Utilities and Fire Agencies

Wildfire operations increasingly demand rapid decisions under uncertainty, and teams often must reconcile predictive forecasts, incident updates, and field confirmation across different tools and workflows. Through this partnership, Technosylva and Pano AI are building technical integrations that bring Pano's visual confirmation of smoke and incident intelligence directly into Technosylva's wildfire risk and modeling software, while also allowing Technosylva simulations and projections to surface within Pano's incident management environment. The result is intended to give users AI-powered support on both sides of the operational equation: predictive intelligence from Technosylva to anticipate changing conditions and potential fire behavior, and real-time monitoring and incident intelligence from Pano AI to confirm ignitions and track evolving activity on the ground.

"We're working to make it easier for utilities and agencies to align on the same operating picture – pairing the industry standard for predictive wildfire modeling with live AI-enabled incident visibility so teams can coordinate earlier and act with greater confidence as conditions change," said Michael McGuire, Chief Commercial Officer at Technosylva. "When you can see risk and projected behavior alongside verified, real-time incident context, it strengthens decision-making across planning, operations, and response."

"Early detection and shared situational awareness are critical to reducing time to response and improving coordination," said Arvind Satyam, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Pano AI. "By connecting Pano's visual intelligence and situational awareness with Technosylva's predictive analysis, we're helping teams bring together what they're seeing now with what the data suggests could unfold next – so they can plan resources, communicate clearly, and respond more effectively."

Utilities have increasingly adopted both predictive modeling and real-time detection to strengthen wildfire mitigation programs, and this partnership is designed to make that combined workflow simpler to use in day-to-day operations and during incidents.

Reflecting the value of a unified approach, Paul McGregor, Vice President of Wildfire Risk Management at Xcel Energy, said, "Bringing Technosylva's predictive modeling together with Pano AI's real-time visibility helps our teams connect risk conditions with what's actually unfolding in the field. That shared picture can improve coordination across our operations and with responding agencies--supporting faster, more confident decisions as incidents evolve."

As utilities and agencies face longer fire seasons, more frequent extreme weather, and increasing expectations around wildfire mitigation and response, integrated predictive and real-time intelligence is becoming essential to modern utility operations. This partnership will support common operational workflows for utilities, fire agencies, and incident teams, including faster alignment across stakeholders, clearer communications between operations centers and field response, and more informed incident strategy and resource planning as weather, fuels, terrain, and suppression actions interact over time. Technosylva and Pano AI expect that integrating predictive modeling with live intelligence in a single, coordinated workflow will quickly become best practice for firefighting and incident management. The companies will work with select mutual customers to validate deployments and refine integration milestones ahead of broader availability.

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the industry-standard, multi-hazard platform for wildfire and extreme weather science, trusted by utilities and fire agencies around the globe to plan for and respond to threats in real time. Powered by decades of proven science and AI, Technosylva delivers high-quality data and actionable insights that help organizations make confident decisions—supporting risk mitigation, operational readiness, and emergency response to reduce the impact of wildfires and extreme weather on communities. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA and León, Spain. To learn more, visit www.technosylva.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Pano AI

Pano AI is the leader in AI-powered wildfire detection. Launched in 2020, the company provides advanced early detection and situational awareness solutions to fire agencies, utilities, governments and private landholders to help protect people, property, and infrastructure from catastrophic wildfires. With deployments across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, Pano AI is building a new standard for real-time wildfire intelligence. To learn more, visit www.pano.ai or follow the company on LinkedIn .

