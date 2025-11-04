TechSee Appoints Elizabeth Tobey as SVP of Marketing as It Expands Leadership in AI-Powered Customer Experience

The appointment marks a key milestone in TechSee's mission to transform customer service through visual agentic AI.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the pioneer in multi-modal AI for customer service, announced today the appointment of Elizabeth Tobey as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Tobey joins as TechSee enters a new growth phase, expanding its presence in the contact center space with its visual agentic AI platform that tackles the most complex service challenges.

Tobey brings over two decades of marketing leadership across enterprise AI, customer experience, SaaS, and consumer technology. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Marketing at NiCE, where she led global marketing strategy for digital and AI solutions. Her leadership was instrumental in positioning NiCE as an industry leader in CX AI, resulting in consistent year-over-year growth and widespread analyst recognition.

"Elizabeth is a rare combination of visionary storyteller and results-driven growth leader," said Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee. "She has built and scaled iconic brands across both B2B and B2C industries and brings a fresh voice to customer experience. As TechSee expands its reach, her deep understanding of the market and instinct for shaping narratives that resonate will be critical in accelerating our momentum."

TechSee recently launched Connectivity Guru 3.1, a first-of-its-kind AI solution that empowers contact center agents to 'see the invisible' - wireless connectivity issues, through real-time visual guidance. This innovation is a key milestone in the evolution of TechSee's "Sophi Assist" vision: transforming contact centers with multi-modal AI that can upskill agents and enable them to handle the most complex, high-cost interactions.

Tobey's decision to join TechSee is rooted in a deep belief in the company's technology and mission.

"I've spent years in customer experience and always saw something missing, until I found TechSee," said Tobey. "In a world saturated with AI hype, TechSee's technology delivers real, measurable impact. It doesn't just deflect simple calls, but it helps solve the problems that current copilots simply can't touch because they are missing one of the most important senses necessary for human interaction. I'm thrilled to help scale this vision and bring our story to the companies that need it most."

Tobey's career spans senior marketing and communications leadership roles at companies such as NiCE, Altium, and Medium, where she built high-performing global teams and launched market-defining campaigns. At NiCE, she drove 40% year-over-year growth across AI products and led initiatives that contributed to 100% inclusion of AI in all $1M+ enterprise deals.

With Tobey leading the marketing function, TechSee is well-positioned to redefine how enterprises think about AI in customer service, by championing a multimodal approach across contact centers, field services and self-service.

About TechSee

TechSee is the leading Agentic AI-powered platform harnessing vision to transform customer service. By enabling businesses to see the problem and solve it effectively, TechSee eliminates friction, reduces costs, and enhances customer satisfaction. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in telecom, home security, and smart home, our platform delivers seamless, intelligent service experiences at scale. Because when you harness vision, you see the solution.

