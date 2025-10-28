TechSee Launches Connectivity Guru Model 3.1: Bringing Network Coverage Visualization to the Contact Center

Agents can now see, diagnose and resolve Wi-Fi issues using real-time visual insights - improving resolution speed, avoiding unnecessary dispatches and restoring customer trust

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, a global leader in visual agentic AI, today announced the general availability of Connectivity Guru Model 3.1, the latest version of its Visual AI platform for home connectivity. The release introduces an AI visual assist layer for contact center agents. They can now detect Wi-Fi issues in real time, guide resolution based on visual context and verify the outcome without escalating or sending a technician.

Telecom and smart home providers can now automatically collect Wi-Fi signal data during IVR interaction before an agent is assigned, or enable agents to collect it during a live interaction. Agents then receive a 3D connectivity heatmap that shows coverage strength, placement issues and likely interference, helping them understand exactly where and why the problem is occurring. Agents can explain the issue with confidence and walk the customer through a resolution in minutes.

"Most contact center agents are still flying blind when it comes to Wi-Fi," said Eitan Cohen, CEO and Co-founder of TechSee. "They're dealing with invisible problems that no script, speed test or co-pilots can explain. Connectivity Guru 3.1 brings that missing layer of visibility, so agents can see what's really happening and solve it fast."

This level of clarity addresses a persistent and costly blind spot. According to TechSee's 2025 Home Connectivity Survey, 68% of U.S. households report recurring Wi-Fi issues. Of those, 76% experience coverage gaps in specific rooms like bedrooms and home offices. Among households subscribed to whole-home Wi-Fi packages, 72% still report connectivity problems. While 51% of consumers try to fix the issue themselves, 38% end up calling the contact center after self-service fails. The survey also found that 51% of customers would consider switching providers if their connectivity issues were not resolved quickly.

Connectivity Guru 3.1 is designed to eliminate that friction. Agents are now equipped to identify the root cause and confirm the fix. Once the issue is resolved, the system generates a visual snapshot that documents the coverage result and is attached to the customer record. The digital twin is anonymized and privacy-safe. It retains only abstracted coverage data and does not store any real-world images. This shared reference helps agents, supervisors and field teams align on what was seen and what was fixed.

This release also strengthens proactive service. With guidance from Connectivity GPT, agents can act early before escalation by offering targeted next steps and product recommendations based on the unique layout and signal environment in the home. This addresses a major opportunity. According to the same survey, 56% of consumers said they would consider purchasing additional equipment such as extenders or mesh nodes if the agent could clearly show where coverage gaps exist.

Connectivity Guru 3.1 also helps remote technician supervisors. They can use the same visual coverage insights to confirm job quality and avoid repeated visits. The need is clear. Nearly 40% of households reported a technician visit in the past two years. One in five of those visits failed to resolve the issue and led to repeat dispatches that increase cost and erode customer trust.

"While co-pilots focus on optimizing low-cost metrics like call duration, Connectivity Guru 3.1 addresses the real drivers of operational cost: connectivity issues that lead to customer churn, truck rolls and product returns," said Eitan Cohen. "This release is a breakthrough. It's agent assist that can see the invisible, and ultimately resolve the biggest churn driver for telecom providers and the leading source of returns in the smart home industry."

Connectivity Guru 3.1 is now available. The Analyze module is live across Fast Lane and Sophie Live. Visualize will be activated during implementation. Optimize continues to expand with structured guidance and AI-generated closure. Rollouts are tailored to each provider's integration and operational environment.

