TECHSEE CUSTOMER, CHURCH & DWIGHT WINS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD IN 2023 STEVIE AWARDS FOR SALES & CUSTOMER SERVICE

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee announces their customer, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., has won the Gold award for Best Use of Technology in the Customer Service Success category in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. TechSee's computer vision technology has powered Church & Dwight's interactive visual customer care for more than three years.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, March 3.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide.

Church & Dwight, nominated by TechSee, is one of the world's oldest consumer packaged goods companies. Best known for their ARM & HAMMER™ line, Church & Dwight has been making globally recognized products enjoyed by millions since 1846. The last 175 years of their success can be attributed to a continued focus on bringing new, innovative, and sustainable products to the market. Each year roughly 40% of their consumer product sales come from new innovations.

In order to maintain a high-quality service threshold and customer satisfaction, Church & Dwight partnered with the leading computer vision technology company, TechSee to introduce a live video and augmented reality platform, turning their call center into an interactive customer care support team. By adding video and AR, their agents can see in real-time what the consumer is calling about and more efficiently support them, as well as identifying areas of improvement for new product development.

"Visual Support through TechSee elevates the customer engagement strategy and delivers an impactful ROI in terms of first contact resolution, operating cost mitigation, NPS, and Agent Satisfaction. The applicability of this technology extends far beyond field service use cases, and it facilitates a degree of customer rapport that I have not seen from any technology provider." Kyle Spittler, Manager, Consumer Relations - North America, Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

"The spirit of innovation runs deep at Church & Dwight. Using live video and augmented reality to enhance their customer communications shows how Church & Dwight continues to offer cutting edge business practices and the best possible customer experience. At TechSee, we are proud to be the platform that helps power the Church & Dwight customer service team." Ari Rosenstein, VP Marketing, TechSee

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L'IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, ZICAM®, THERABREATH®, and HERO MIGHTY PATCH®. These 14 key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company's product sales. For more information, visit the Company's website www.churchdwight.com

About TechSee

TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the first visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artificial intelligence, and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in New York, London, and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.stevieawards.com.

