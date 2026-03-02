TechSee Launches the First Visual AI Platform to Extend Network Visibility Across the Entire Home

Whole-Home Connectivity Assurance unlocks visibility beyond the customer's front door to deliver a unified model across sales, onboarding, support, and renewal

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the global leader in Visual AI for customer service, today announced its End-to-End Home Experience solution, the first platform designed to give service providers visibility beyond the point where connectivity enters the home.

For decades, service providers have optimized networks up to the front door but lost visibility across the home's threshold, losing crucial understanding and context when it comes to performance across rooms and devices. This blind spot is becoming increasingly critical and has a major impact on smart home customer satisfaction, retention, and revenue growth. As connected devices multiply and expectations rise, the home has become the primary battleground for service providers, smart home brands, consumer electronic companies, and homebuilders and connectivity is directly correlated with churn risk.

To address lifecycle friction, the End-to-End Visual Home Experience solution delivers a unified operating model across the full customer journey:

Sales and Pre-Sales: Remote whole-home readiness assessments and coverage validation to support accurate commitments and stronger close rates.

Remote whole-home readiness assessments and coverage validation to support accurate commitments and stronger close rates. Onboarding: Guided setup flows for both self-service and assisted activation, establishing a verified connectivity baseline at installation.

Guided setup flows for both self-service and assisted activation, establishing a verified connectivity baseline at installation. Ongoing Support: Managing device and connectivity inquiries while increasing digital self-service containment and equipping contact center agents with visual assistance to resolve complex service issues faster.

Managing device and connectivity inquiries while increasing digital self-service containment and equipping contact center agents with visual assistance to resolve complex service issues faster. Renewal and Upsell: Identifying churn risk and coverage gaps, and surfacing structured upgrade and expansion opportunities based on actual in-home conditions.

These capabilities operate consistently across digital self-service, contact center, and field service channels, creating continuity rather than isolated support events.

"The future of customer experience is not about faster troubleshooting, it's about true visibility into the home," said Eitan Cohen, CEO of TechSee. "For years, providers have optimized the network without understanding the lived connectivity experience inside the home. Visual AI is the only way to change that. By bringing real-world visibility across the entire lifecycle, we're enabling service providers to move from reactive service to proactive home experience management."

At Mobile World Congress, TechSee is spotlighting Whole-Home Connectivity Assurance as a primary use case within the platform. Designed for telecom operators, this approach delivers room-level visibility into connectivity conditions, guided diagnostics for setup and troubleshooting, and persistent lifecycle intelligence that connects acquisition, service, and retention.

By embedding Visual AI across the lifecycle, providers move from reactive troubleshooting to proactive performance management. Early deployments have demonstrated a 5-15% lift in digital containment, a 10-25% reduction in repeat contacts, and a 5-20% decrease in truck rolls, alongside improvements in average handle time and first-time resolution. Beyond operational efficiency, lifecycle visibility enables earlier identification of churn risk and more structured upgrade expansion, directly linking service performance to revenue protection and growth.

Industry benchmarking underscores the urgency. Recent TechSee data indicates that 68% of households are exposed to recurring whole-home connectivity instability, 72% show switching intent if issues persist, and nearly half would switch within six months. Because most customers attempt to self-solve before escalating, much of this risk forms before it becomes visible in traditional service metrics, compressing the window for effective intervention.

TechSee will demonstrate the End-to-End Home Experience solution and Whole-Home Connectivity Assurance at Mobile World Congress, Booth EC1015.

About TechSee

TechSee is the leading Visual AI platform harnessing vision to transform customer service. By enabling businesses to see the problem and solve it effectively, TechSee eliminates friction, reduces costs and enhances customer satisfaction. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in telecom, home security and smart home, our platform delivers seamless, intelligent service experiences at scale. Because when you harness vision, you see the solution. For more information visit: TechSee.com .

SOURCE TechSee