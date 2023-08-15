TechSee releases its annual list Influential Leaders in Customer Service

TechSee

15 Aug, 2023

For a second year in a row, the list celebrates the impact of 23 influential voices around the world reshaping the future of customer service in 2023.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the market leader in AI and Computer Vision solutions for customer service, released its annual list of "Influential Leaders in Customer Service."

The initiative was created for two purposes. Firstly, it celebrates the voice of influential industry leaders. Their dedication sees them speaking at events, hosting podcasts, writing books, articles, and more. This is a way to thank them for their professional contribution to educate and share their knowledge with the broader industry as thought leaders. Secondly, this list is a resource for anyone that would like to stay ahead of the current trends and the latest innovations in the customer service space. By grouping these powerful influencers in a single list, we want to provide anyone in our community with a valuable resource to tap into other colleagues that they can learn from.

Jessica Labaire, Head of Communications and Brand Marketing at TechSee said: "We had an overwhelming response for last year's influencer list, which is fast becoming a "go-to" tool for curious minds that want to stay on top of the latest trends in the customer service space. There is nothing more exciting than celebrating some of the brightest and most visionary voices in our industry, and this is TechSee's annual homage to them."

From founders to consultants to journalists, the list is composed of a diverse array of professionals specializing in customer service and customer experience. It includes people from multiple verticals including CPG, media, telecommunications and tech. By offering a wide range of voices, the ambition behind this list is to provide a tool for people that want a broad global view of the service industry, and stay on top of the most incisive trends. All the people included on the list are visionaries with a strong voice that go the extra mile to contribute at events, conferences, or through digital content to inspire change and innovation.

Access the full list here: 23 Influential Leaders to Watch in 2023

About TechSee:

TechSee revolutionized the customer experience domain with the ﬁrst visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artiﬁcial intelligence and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with oﬃces in New York, London, and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me.

