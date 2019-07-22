Techstars Partners With LaunchVic, Tennis Australia And Victoria University To Bring SportsTech Accelerator To Melbourne

BOULDER, Colo., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, today announced the launch of the Techstars SportsTech Melbourne Accelerator. In partnership with government-backed Victoria startup agency, LaunchVic , Australia's governing body for tennis, Tennis Australia and leading sports science Australian University, Victoria University , the mentorship-driven accelerator will run for 13 weeks and accept 10 startups on an annual basis. The program geared toward startups focused on innovations in SportsTech is the second Techstars accelerator focused on SportsTech, having launched the Techstars Sports Accelerator Powered by Indy in 2018.

The Techstars SportsTech Melbourne Accelerator will be based at Tennis Australia's headquarters at Melbourne Park, the home of the Australian Open, in the venue's media center. The accelerator will support startups across different sectors, businesses, and at different stages, addressing issues in the SportsTech space. The program will provide startups with mentorship from Tennis Australia and Victoria University's leaders and subject matter experts, as well as other industry experts from the community and Techstars' worldwide network. The first year of the program will run from March 2020 through June 2020, culminating in a Demo Day where startups will pitch their accelerated business models to investors and industry leaders.

"LaunchVic is thrilled that Techstars, in partnership with Tennis Australia and Victoria University, will be providing SportsTech startups with the opportunity to participate in this world-class accelerator program here in Melbourne," said Kate Cornick, CEO at LaunchVic. "Capturing a share of the growing global SportsTech market, which is projected to be worth USD $93.8b in 2027, presents a significant opportunity for Victoria to leverage its key strength in sport to fuel skilled jobs growth."

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Techstars for this groundbreaking sports technology accelerator, a first for Tennis Australia and sport in Australia," said Dr. Machar Reid, Head of Innovation at Tennis Australia. "It's going to be an incredibly exciting couple of years for Tennis Australia as we get set to welcome startups from around the world, all with the aim to better the world of sport and how we do things at Tennis Australia and the Australian Open."

"This initiative has the potential to transform the sports startup and technology industry in Australia," said Sam Roberston, Associate Professor of Sports Analytics at Victoria University. "It connects VU, a leading sport university, with future-minded, progressive organisations such as Tennis Australia and Techstars - all in one of the world's great sporting cities, Melbourne."

"Melbourne is the sporting capital of the world," said Will Robinson, VP of Asia Pacific at Techstars. "Partnering with LaunchVic, Tennis Australia and Victoria University, we are poised to deliver an invaluable program to entrepreneurs transforming the world of SportsTech."

Applications for the 2020 Techstars SportsTech Melbourne Accelerator will open in September. Startups interested in learning more about the program are encouraged to contact Techstars or visit https://www.techstars.com/programs/sportstech-melbourne-program/ to learn more.

About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars' accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,900 companies with a market cap of $22 Billion. www.techstars.com

About LaunchVic

LaunchVic is the state government agency tasked with growing Victoria's startup ecosystem in Australia. We invest in organisations and projects that empower entrepreneurs to scale the global innovative companies that will deliver economic benefits that all Victorians can share in. http://www.launchvic.org/

About Tennis Australia

Tennis Australia is the governing body of tennis in Australia, promoting and facilitating participation in tennis at all levels, and also conducts national and international tournaments including the Australian Open. Visit tennis.com.au for more information.

About Victoria University

Victoria University (VU) is the university of the west. Victoria University achieved university status in 1991, but our preceding institutions date back to 1916. We are one of Australia's few dual-sector universities.

