Techstars Partners with Pivotal Ventures to Bring New Thinking and Innovative Ideas to Care for the Aging Population

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars, the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed, today announced the launch of the Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator. Run in partnership with Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company created by Melinda Gates, the new accelerator will work with startups focused on innovative and creative caregiving solutions to address the unmet needs of individuals providing and receiving elder care.

Based in Washington, D.C., the new 13-week program will accept 10 startups on an annual basis, helping them gain traction and accelerate their businesses through investment, hands-on mentorship, and world-class programming. Startups will also benefit from access to Techstars' worldwide network of mentors, investors, founders, corporates, and government entities, as well as subject matter experts and thought leaders from Pivotal Ventures' network, who will provide industry and business expertise.

"With generations living longer than ever before, there is an incredible opportunity for innovation within the caregiving space. This market is experiencing unprecedented economic growth as the American 50+ population is already responsible for trillions of dollars of spending and economic activity," said Keith Camhi, Techstars Senior Vice President of Accelerators. "There could not be a better time to bring an accelerator focused on innovation in this sector to market. We are thrilled to be working with Pivotal Ventures to help startups achieve success in delivering new life-changing and impactful solutions to meet the needs of our aging population."

Pivotal Ventures, founded in 2015 by Melinda Gates to advance social progress in the U.S., seeks to help spark and nurture innovation in the caregiving marketplace through this accelerator and partnership with Techstars.

Applications for the Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator are open today, January 6, through April 5, 2020. The accelerator will run July 13, 2020, through October 8, 2020, culminating in a Demo Day where all participating companies will pitch their newly polished business models to investors and industry leaders. Startups interested in the program are encouraged to contact Techstars or visit the Techstars Future of Longevity Accelerator program page for more information.

About Techstars

Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,900 companies with a market cap of $24.7 Billion. www.techstars.com

About Pivotal Ventures

Pivotal Ventures is an investment and incubation company created by Melinda Gates to advance social progress in the United States. We work with organizations and individuals to accelerate momentum where progress has stalled and use philanthropy and investment capital to substantially improve people's lives.

