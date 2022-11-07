Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator Program Announces 2023 Class of Innovative Startups

Cohort of fourteen pioneering technology startups is tackling some of the most pressing challenges in the modern workplace—from recruitment to employee well-being

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techstars , one of the largest pre-seed investors in the world that has invested in more than 3,300 early-stage startups, today announced the third cohort of its Workforce Development Accelerator Program , which focuses on addressing the challenges of the modern dynamic labor market through innovative technologies. The fourteen selected startups are working to solve for the complex needs of the labor market on issues ranging from employee benefits, well-being and DE&I to upskilling and reskilling.

"This work is about investing in mission- and equity-oriented startups that can unlock human potential and help more Americans thrive despite a fast-changing and often volatile labor market," said Taylor McLemore, managing director of the Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator. "We're thrilled to welcome a new class of startups into our accelerator program -- and connect them with seasoned professionals that will help them achieve their vision and scale their impact."

Since the launch of the accelerator program in 2020, alumni from the last two cohorts have raised a total of $53M from investors. The 15-week Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator Program is supported by Strada Education Network, ZOMALAB and Colorado Thrives. The selected startups receive seed funding and dedicated mentorship from a network of national leaders dedicated to guiding entrepreneurs to reach their full potential.

Members of the 2023 Techstars Workforce Development Accelerator Cohort include:

Access Mode , a Colorado -based nonprofit working to cultivate venture-ready tech companies founded by exceptional entrepreneurs of color;

, a -based nonprofit working to cultivate venture-ready tech companies founded by exceptional entrepreneurs of color; The AI Education Project , a nonprofit working to build equitable learning experiences through artificial intelligence for students;

, a nonprofit working to build equitable learning experiences through artificial intelligence for students; EmpiricaLab , a peer learning platform that helps health care teams build knowledge by connecting individuals with teams and academic experts who have relevant expertise;

, a peer learning platform that helps health care teams build knowledge by connecting individuals with teams and academic experts who have relevant expertise; Escalate USA , a frontline retention platform helping employers retain talent and creating pathways for entry-level talent;

a frontline retention platform helping employers retain talent and creating pathways for entry-level talent; Everprep , an exam preparation platform that helps licensed professionals in highly-regulated industries prepare for licensure across state lines and industries;

, an exam preparation platform that helps licensed professionals in highly-regulated industries prepare for licensure across state lines and industries; Gritly , a skills-based hiring and training platform and Learning Management System that helps companies build pipelines of technical talent;

, a skills-based hiring and training platform and Learning Management System that helps companies build pipelines of technical talent; LivedX , an online platform that allows learners to build portfolios of microcredentials to capture and share lived experiences and soft skills;

, an online platform that allows learners to build portfolios of microcredentials to capture and share lived experiences and soft skills; Metta Space , a platform for gender equality, diversity, and inclusion that empowers companies to prevent, report, and resolve workplace misconduct;

, a platform for gender equality, diversity, and inclusion that empowers companies to prevent, report, and resolve workplace misconduct; Recruiting Innovation , a recruiter training platform that helps companies develop and upskill sophisticated talent teams;

, a recruiter training platform that helps companies develop and upskill sophisticated talent teams; Skylyte , which helps build healthy, productive organizations by providing a digital Chief Wellbeing Officer that supports the mental health and wellness of each individual;

, which helps build healthy, productive organizations by providing a digital Chief Wellbeing Officer that supports the mental health and wellness of each individual; Spatial Guide , which is harnessing the power of augmented reality to create service manuals, training experiences, and safety systems for consumer products;

, which is harnessing the power of augmented reality to create service manuals, training experiences, and safety systems for consumer products; Tapestree , a platform to advance organizational culture by engaging employee and values-centered experiences; and,

, a platform to advance organizational culture by engaging employee and values-centered experiences; and, VirgilHR , which provides employment and labor law guidance to talent professionals navigating human resources compliance issues.

Over the next three months, these startups will receive seed investment and mentorships through Techstars' worldwide network of business leaders, including Denver's business community, as well as business coaching through the program's educational components.

The Workforce team is led by Taylor McLemore (Managing Director), Allie Schlosser (Program Manager), and Keeisi Caballero (Lead Operations Associate). The team works closely with entrepreneur-in-residence Adam Wood and coach-in-residence Keith Gruen. For more information, visit the Workforce Development Accelerator program page at www.techstars.com .

About Techstars: The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving startup communities. Techstars has invested in more than 2,800 companies with a combined market cap of more than $219.3B. www.techstars.com

