TECHTALK SUMMITS ANNOUNCES IMPACT 2024 SIGNATURE SPONSORS

Platinum Sponsor, Rimini Street, To Lead Discussion on the AI Technologies Shaping the Future of Business

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTalk Summits, the leader in events for technology professionals and executives, announced today Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsors for its debut multiday event, IMPACT on February 5-7, 2024. The event will explore how businesses should adapt to and adopt machine learning technologies as they strive to integrate AI with business processes and human resources.

AI IMPACT at The Vinoy Resort Golf Club Feb. 5-7, 2024

Rimini Street, Inc., global provider of enterprise software products and services and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, has come in as the Platinum sponsor. Gold sponsor, Workgrid, will be showcasing its conversational AI platform that consolidates information from various systems, documents and knowledge bases. Proggio, Project Portfolio Management platform, is IMPACT's Silver sponsor,

"We're excited to have attracted this caliber of sponsorship. These are the companies that are leading the discussion in AI innovation and its implications for the future of the enterprise," said Mike Healy, founder of TechTalk Summits. "IMPACT sponsors, partners and content will provide actionable insights and strategies that technology leaders can implement immediately in their business practices."

IMPACT 2024 combines expert analysis and guidance from TechTalk Summits strategic research partner, IDC*, keynotes from industry thought leaders, 1:1 meetings with analysts, as well as content and networking from companies at the forefront of AI innovation. Scheduled for Feb. 5-7, 2024, at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg, FL, this event will explore, innovate, and lead the way into the future of technology, enabling individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital age.

About TechTalk Summits

TechTalk Summits answers the need for regional events that address key tactical and strategic (mission-critical) issues for decision-makers and influencers. TechTalk technology-focused events provide a marketplace for solution providers and decision-makers in environments that foster collaboration and networking. We allow C-level executives and their teams to learn about transformative technologies by bringing you face-to-face with the companies that will ensure you're ahead of today's — and tomorrow's — technology challenges and opportunities. Learn more about TechTalk Summits at www.techtalksummits.com.

* Analyst Firm of the Year 2020, 2021, 2022, IIAR (Institute of Influencer and Analyst Relations)

