TECHTALK SUMMITS LAUNCHES TECHTALK DAILY TECHNOLOGY KNOWLEDGE BASE

PETERBOROUGH, N.H., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTalk Summits, the leader in events for technology professionals and executives, announced today the launch of TechTalk Daily, a comprehensive and searchable library of resources from leading technology companies. The new online knowledge base answers the demand for the most up-to-date information on trailblazing innovation as the rate of change increasingly challenges technology teams to learn, adopt and integrate.

TechTalk Daily serves as a dynamic research tool that provides an overview of featured companies, their solutions, the business challenges they address, and a library of demos and resources to deep dive into the technology. Resources include case studies, videos and technical presentations, whitepapers, and virtually all the resources needed to explore transformative technologies. Daily's knowledge base covers a number of categories, including AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and BI, emerging technologies and more.

"The launch of TechTalk Daily is a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the gap between technology solution providers, decision makers, systems architects, and the teams charged with implementation," said Mike Healy, TechTalk Summits', founder. "This knowledge base not only enriches the experience for attendees before and after our events, it offers a powerful tool to explore how the technology makes sense for their business and the tactical roadmap for integration with legacy systems."

TechTalk Daily facilitates a deeper understanding of potential solutions before event participation or as a follow-up for further exploration. The platform's accessibility ensures that users globally can quickly leverage the latest technological innovations to drive their company's strategic direction. TechTalk Daily is integrated in TechTalk Summits' website, capitalizing on its half a million monthly pageviews. The knowledge base can be accessed directly at daily.techtalksummits.com.

