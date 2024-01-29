TechTalk Summits' IMPACT 2024 Features AI Thought Leaders and Analysts

IMPACT 2024 provides strategic analysis in accessing resources, and technologies to develop an AI transformation plan.

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTalk Summits' event, IMPACT 2024 will explore how businesses should adapt to and adopt machine learning technologies as they strive to integrate AI with business processes and human resources. The upcoming event is scheduled for Feb. 5-7, 2024, at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg, FL.

Research indicates that most organizations, while still at the early stages of their AI journey, are struggling with the challenges in planning and implementing machine learning (ML) technologies across business silos. IMPACT 2024 features analysts and keynotes from TechTalk's strategic research partner, International Data Group (IDC), recently awarded Global Analyst Firm of the Year, four consecutive years running*.

IMPACT'S agenda provides a comprehensive roadmap for addressing AI opportunities and challenges:

Track 1: AI Transformation track sessions will cover the strategy, the intelligence architecture and the re-skilling and enablement initiatives to drive a future proof AI transformation at scale.

Track 2: AI-ready Infrastructure will focus on how tech organizations can plan for optimized and fit-for-purpose infrastructure stacks for AI and Generative AI.

Track 3: Models & Platforms will cover the range of proprietary and open-source model types, including industry-specific models, and the architecture for the platforms to train, tune and deploy them.

Track 4: Applications & Use Cases discusses the types of GenAI use cases that need to be assessed, such as generic productivity, business function, and Industry-specific, that may require custom work to address industry-specific processes or activities.

Track 5: Security, Trust & Governance addresses the numerous concerns around transparency, biases, regulatory compliance, security threats, and ethics associated with AI in terms of the technologies and strategies required to mitigate the range of risks.

IMPACT 2024 attendees will have access to sponsoring companies leading the way in ML applications, analysts through 1:1 briefings, as well as networking opportunities.

