TECHTALK SUMMITS LAUNCHES AI IMPACT EVENT SERIES NATIONWIDE

Winning Combination of Short-format Events at Topgolf with AI Content and Top Artificial Intelligence Research Analysts to Kick Off in October 2023

BOSTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTalk Summits, the leader in short-format events for technology professionals and executives, announced today its new series of AI (artificial intelligence) analyst events with research partner IDC, the #1 research analyst firm since 2020*. The event series, AI Impact, debuts in Austin, TX on October 3 and continues through the end of 2023 at Topgolf facilities in twelve cities across the country.

TechTalk Summits new event series, AI Impact, features AI analysts from our strategic research partner, IDC, #1 research analyst firm since 2020.
AI Impact explores the opportunities and challenges that business leaders and their teams face in implementing an AI strategy. Each event will feature presentations from AI leaders and innovators on technologies that have the potential to increase productivity in every aspect of business operations, from marketing to human resources, to sales, manufacturing and operations.

"TechTalk Summits events are known for delivering information on the leading edge of innovation to global leaders who need to stay at the forefront of technology, said founder, Mike Healy. "Our new AI series with our strategic research partner, IDC, features in-depth analysis of the issues that will impact companies, with the purpose of helping them navigate the complexities and the challenges of implementing an AI strategy."

"AI and Generative AI's transformative power will reshape industries and workflows," states IDC's Group Vice President Consulting and Research, Daniel Saroff, yielding deeper insights and impacting various sectors of life. These technologies have the potential to revolutionize markets across diverse industries and our personal experiences."

About TechTalk Summits

TechTalk Summits answers the need for regional events that address key tactical and strategic (mission critical) issues for IT decision makers and influencers. TechTalk technology-focused events provide a marketplace for solution providers and decision makers in environments that fosters collaboration and networking. We give C-level executives, IT Directors and their teams the opportunity to learn about transformative technologies by briningg you face-to-face with the companies that will ensure you're ahead of today's — and tomorrow's — technology challenges and opportunities. Learn more about TechTalk Summits at www.techtalksummits.com.

* Analyst Firm of the Year 2020, 2021, 2022, IIAR (Institute of Influencer and Analyst Relations)

